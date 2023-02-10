Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2: Twin Fifties From Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel Put India Back on Track
live

Highlights IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2: Twin Fifties From Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel Put India Back on Track

Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel put India in the driver's seat.

Published: February 10, 2023 5:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Axar Patel

52* (102) 8x4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

66 (170) 9x4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(37-10-98-1)*

Todd Murphy

(36-9-82-5)
LIve IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS recent updates, IND vs AUS Test series, IND vs AUS 1st Test, IND vs AUS Live scores, IND vs AUS live streaming, IND vs AUS live updates, IND vs AUS news, IND vs AUS Nagpur Test, India's playing Xi vs Australia, India playing XI vs AUS, IND vs AUS predicted XIs, IND vs AUS preview, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 news, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Updates, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 latest news, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Pics, India vs Australia Test Series, IND vs AUS Test Updates, IND vs AUS Test Preview, IND vs AUS Test Series Preview, IND vs AUS Test Series News, India vs Australia Test Updates, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Preview, IND vs AUS 1st test Preview, India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli,IND vs AUS test on Google Discover, IND vs AUS On Google News, IND vs AUS Venue, IND vs AUS In Nagpur, IND vs AUS Live fROM nAGPUR
Highlights IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2: Twin Fifties From Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel Put India Back on Track. (Image: Twitter)

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2

Nagpur, Feb 10: India lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over after tea break but all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel completed superb half-centuries to help the hosts reach 321/7 at stumps on the second day of the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, here on Friday.

Also Read:

At the close of play, Jadeja was batting on 66 while Axar Patel was keeping him company with 52 runs as India took 144 runs lead with three wickets in hand and three days to play.

The duo added 81 runs for the unbeaten eighth-wicket partnership which has really put India in the driver’s seat in this match. Todd Murphy claimed a maiden five-wicket haul on debut but Australia will rue five chances they dropped in the Indian innings, which could have made things quite different from what they are now.

Resuming after the tea break with India 226/5 in 80 overs, Australia promptly took the new ball and Pat Cummins started the proceedings and struck off the fourth ball. Rohit Sharma, who struck his ninth Test century and second at this ground to end a drought extending since September 2021, was the sixth Indian batsman to get out.

Sharma had survived a chance when Steve Smith put down a sharp but catchable chance at the second slip. But Cummins had the last laugh as he Sent Rohit’s off-stump cartwheeling with one that came in to avoid the edge and went through the gate. That ended the Indian captain’s majestic innings, out for 120 off 212 balls. He struck 15 boundaries and two sixes, helping India gain an advantage by taking the first-innings lead.

However, India were down to 229/6 and had a small lead of 52 runs with Jadeja the lone recognised batter in the middle.

But Jadeja played sensibly and despite losing debutant K.S Bharat (8) with the score 240/7 in the 84th over, the all-all-rounder from Saurashtra, who had claimed 5-47 in Australia’s first innings, found an able partner in Axar Patel as they extended India’s lead.

He and Rohit had raised 61 runs for the seventh wicket partnership, both playing cautiously and surviving a couple of close calls each.

Jadeja completed his half-century off 114 balls, hitting seven fours as he and Axar Patel took India’s lead past 100 runs, setting them up on course for a big lead.

Brief scores: At stumps, Day 2: Australia 177 v India 321/7 in 114 overs (Rohit Sharma 120, Ravindra Jadeja batting 66, Axar Patel batting 52; Todd Murphy 5-82). India lead by 144 runs.

Live Updates

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2: That’s it! STUMPS! Day 2 comes to a close and host India lead by 144 runs. Twin fifties from Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja have put the Men in Blue back on track. IND 321/7 (114)

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 2: FIFTY for Axar Patel as well!! India’s both the all-rounders finding form with the bat and the hosts have responded well after KS Bharat’s departure. India are now at 321/7 after 112 overs of play. IND 321/7 (112)

  • 4:28 PM IST

  • 4:24 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Marnus Labuschagne comes into the attack and Matthew Hayden get ups from his seat in the commentary box with his binoculars on, according to Ravi Shastri. Axar welcomes him with a boundary off the first ball. 300 comes up for India.

  • 4:17 PM IST

  • 4:14 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: Fifty run partnership comes up between Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja with the former hitting Pat Cummins down the ground for a four. IND 292/7

  • 4:05 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: India’s lead crosses 100. Ravindra Jadeja is playing on 57 not out while Axar Patel is batting on 27. IND 287/7

  • 3:49 PM IST

  • 3:48 PM IST

    IND vs AUS Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 2, Scores: India inch closer to 100-run innings lead with both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel going strong. A lead close to 150 or more would be a bonus for the hosts. IND 267/7

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 10, 2023 5:20 PM IST

More Stories