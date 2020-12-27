Live Updates

  • 12:38 PM IST

    STUMPS ON DAY 2: Rain has brought an early end to the day’s play with India 277/5 in 91.3 overs and leading by 82 runs, Ajinkya Rahane is unbeaten on 104 alongside Ravindra Jadeja on 40 off 104. The day started with India struggling against Aussie pacers as they lost overnight pair of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara inside the first session. However, from thereon, they slowly took control of the contest with good partnerships and Rahane was the common feature. He built a 52-run stand with Vihari, 54-run partnership with Rishabh Pant. And his latest, unbroken association with Ravindra Jadeja, is worth 104 runs. Rahane struck his 12th Test century as India have taken control.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    Well, Ajinkya Rahane was left with a bruised thumb after he tired fending off short delivery from Mitchell Starc that eventually resulted in a dropped catch. As he was receiving medical attention, the groundsmen were called and covers put with a rain arriving at the MCG. Rain stops play

  • 12:30 PM IST

    DROPPED! What’s happening with Australian fielding today? Or for that matter in this Test? Travis Head is flummoxed as he ends up handing Ajinkya Rahane a life despite having caught the ball in what was a fairly routine attempt. Mitchell Starc cannot believe it and neither can Head. He had taken the catch but the ball inexplicably popped out as he was sliding. Rahane survives on 104. India 277/5 in 91.3 overs, lead by 82 runs

  • 12:15 PM IST

    Rahane threads the gap through covers for his 12th boundary and brings up his 100-run partnership with Jadeja.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    Ajinkya Rahane has recorded his 12th Test century – his second against Australia and second at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He also becomes 12th India captain to score a Test century. This has been a quality knock from Rahane. Sure, he was helped by a dropped catch before reaching three figures but otherwise it has been an innings that others can learn a lot from. He has been calm, composed. A bit defensive at the start but when on offer, he didn’t shy away from hitting fours either. Has struck 11 boundaries so far.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    HUNDRED for Ajinkya Rahane!

  • 11:51 AM IST

    2nd Test Day 2 Live: Pat Cummins with a good over. Ravindra Jadeja gets beaten on the outside edge before being rapped on the pads with Australia appealing but the umpire disagrees. Three runs from the over take India to 254/5 and their overall lead to 59 runs.

  • 11:46 AM IST

    With a four, Ajinkya Rahane brings up the 250 for India. He moves to 80 off 180. India 251/5, lead by 56 runs.

  • 11:38 AM IST

    A record for Paine

  • 11:34 AM IST

    Drinks-Break

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights

Hello and welcome to our coverage from the second day of the second Test between India and Australia. The number 36 once again became a talking point on Saturday after India finished the opening day’s play at 36/1, days after they were skittled for the same score in Adelaide. However, this time, they are in a vastly different scenario. They bowled out Australia for 195 after losing the toss and then despite the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal early, the duo of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured no further damage was caused before the day’s play ended. Also Read - Australia vs India Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at MCG: IND Aim to Stretch Lead After Ajinkya Rahane Century

Day 1 Review Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020 | Very Close to Being His Best Test Hundred: Sanjay Manjrekar on Ajinkya Rahane's MCG Masterclass

The bitter memory of 36-all out may rankle for some time but India took a major step from bouncing back from that low with an all-round performance on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday. At stumps on Day 1, India were 36/1 after bowling out Australia for 195. Also Read - IND vs AUS Test 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Feels Ajinkya Rahane-Ravindra Jadeja Partnership May Have Taken Game Away From Australia in Boxing Day Test

A confident Time Paine, the Australia captain, won the toss and expectedly opted to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The tourists took the field without their regular captain Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and strike bowler Mohammed Shami (injury) and gave debut to two youngsters.

However, by the time the stumps were drawn, it was the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane who had a big smile on his face thanks to the show put up by his bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (4/56), Ravichandran Ashwin (3/35) and debutant Mohammed Sira (2/40) combined in an impressive display of aggressive bowling to hand their team upper-hand on the first day of the play.

Bumrah drew the first blood having opener Joe Burns out caught-behind in the fifth over. And then Rahane inserted Ashwin early into the attack – 11th over and the offspinner struck in the second over when Matthew Wade decided to hit him out of the attack but ended up being caught for 30.

Ashwin then accounted for Steven Smith, caught at gully for a duck as the first session drew to a close with India on top. Upon resumption, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head built up a partnership and soon began hitting fdours as well. Bumrah was rewarded for his persistence when he had Head caught at gully by Rahane oon 38. That partnership was worth 86 and after that, Australia crumbled.