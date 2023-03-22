Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Co Lose Series 2-1
live

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Co Lose Series 2-1

India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket Updates: Australia beat India by 21 runs to clinch the 3-match ODI series 2-1.

Published: March 22, 2023 11:49 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs Aus ODI live score, Ind vs Aus ODI live, Ind vs Aus ODI live cricket score, Ind vs Aus ODI Live streaming, Ind vs Aus ODI live streaming online, Ind vs Aus ODI live scores and updates, India vs Australia 2023, India vs Australia 2023 ODIs, Ind vs Aus ODI Full schedule, Ind vs Aus ODI Squads, Ind vs Aus ODI timings, Ind vs Aus ODI team news, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins, Cricket News, 
AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Co Lose Series 2-1. (Image: Twitter)

AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI

Australia beat India by 21 runs to clinch the 3-match ODI series 2-1. After losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series by the same score-line, the Aussies came back in style after being 1-0 down to end their India tour on a high.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 11:44 PM IST

    After losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series by 2-1, the Aussies came back in style in the ODI series after being 1-0 down to end their India tour on a high.

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav has removed Marnus Labuschagne as Australia lose half their side. 29 overs gone, Australia are now at 145/5. AUS 145/5

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Just after he removed Travis Head to give India its first breakthrough, Hardik picked the big wicket of Steve Smith for a duck.

  • 2:25 PM IST

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill has dropped a sitter of Travis Head. Had that been taken, Hardik would have got the much-needed breakthrough for India.

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Head goes downtown to Axar and hits it for a six. Australia on the attack early on at Chepauk. The hosts feeling the heat here.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Australia is off to a good start. Now, the openers would like to consolidate it. The slips have been taken away for Siraj.

  • 1:30 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: It is surprising that David Warner would be batting at No. 4. He usually opens, but today, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are opening.

  • 1:28 PM IST

  • 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Interesting to see how much assistance will the spinners get. The hosts have fielded three spinners and they would hold the key for them.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 22, 2023 11:49 PM IST

More Stories