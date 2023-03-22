live
AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma and Co Lose Series 2-1
India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket Updates: Australia beat India by 21 runs to clinch the 3-match ODI series 2-1.
AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI
Australia beat India by 21 runs to clinch the 3-match ODI series 2-1. After losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series by the same score-line, the Aussies came back in style after being 1-0 down to end their India tour on a high.
