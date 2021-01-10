Live Updates

  • 2:09 PM IST

  • 12:47 PM IST

    Smith missed out on a consecutive century but ensured Australia were in the driver’s seat as they set India 407 to win. Chasing 407, India got off to a good start as the opening pair put on a 71-run partnership before Shubman Gill perished. Rohit Sharma went on to hit a brilliant 50 but was dismissed just after that trying to hook Pat Cummins. He was caught by Mitchell Starc in the deep. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will now hold the key as India hopes to draw the SCG Test.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    BIG WICKET | Massive wicket in the context of the game as Rohit Sharma perishes after hitting a fifty. He looked to take on Cummins’ short ball. He hit it well but did not have the height and the distance. He was caught at fine leg. IND: 94/2

  • 12:16 PM IST

    Rohit Hits 50 | India’s vice-captain has brought up his first overseas fifty as an opener and what a time to get it. Chasing 407, India needed a solid start and Rohit has ensured that.

  • 12:09 PM IST

  • 11:47 AM IST

    DRS SAVES PUJARA | Hazlewood goes up in appeal after the ball comes back sharply and hits him on the thigh guard. Pujara goes for the DRS straightaway after the umpire raises his finger. A good review from Pujara, the replays showed that the ball was sailing over the stumps.

  • 11:43 AM IST

    GILL DEPARTS | Hazlewood removes Gill. It was a regulation caught behind for Tim Paine after Gill found the finest of nicks. Gill was unsure after the umpire raised his finger and hence opted for a review. The DRS showed that he had edged it.

  • 11:40 AM IST

    Spin Introduced | Lyon into the attack for the first time in the second essay and he would be expecting help and assistance from the strip. Ashwin got the ball to turn and Australia will hope Lyon can do the same. IND: 71/0

  • 11:30 AM IST

    Are we witnessing something special? The start is good, but the two would be mindful of the fact that they need to ensure India do not lose a wicket tonight. If that happens, it sets up for a mouthwatering final day. Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit.

  • 11:28 AM IST

    SMOKED | Gill plays a cross-batted straight-drive of Pat Cummins delivery. It was not that short, but a confident Gill took on the challenge and picks up a boundary. The runs are flowing now as both the Indian openers look comfortable in the middle.

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test, Day 4 Highlights

Australia declared with a lead of 406. The target for India is 407 but they will not be looking at that.

Smith missed out on a consecutive century but ensured Australia were in the driver's seat as they set India 407 to win. Chasing 407, India got off to a good start as the opening pair put on a 71-run partnership before Shubman Gill perished.

Rohit Sharma went on to hit a brilliant 50 but was dismissed just after that trying to hook Pat Cummins. He was caught by Mitchell Starc in the deep. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will now hold the key as India hopes to draw the SCG Test.

Chasing 406, India has got off to a good start. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have looked positive in the middle. More importantly, India still has 10 wickets in the bank.

With the lead nearing 200, Australia – with eight wickets in hand – would like to bat India out of the Sydney Test on Sunday. India – who were in a commanding position on Day 2 – find themselves in a spot of bother with the game on the line.

India would need early wickets in the first hour of Day 4 or else they could be in for a long day.

Earlier, India’s middle and lower-order failed to get going and the second session saw six wickets falling for 64 runs. In the first session, Australia managed to get the breakthroughs of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari. Cummins cleaned up Rahane (22) in the 55th over of the innings while Vihari faced 38 balls for his four runs and was finally run out.

Resuming the second session of the third day at 180/4, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara saw off the first few overs with the second new ball, and the duo brought up their 50-run stand in the 87th over of the innings. However, in the very next over, Josh Hazlewood had Pant (36) caught at first slip reducing India to 195/5.