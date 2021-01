Load More

Ind vs Aus 3rd Test, Day 4 Highlights

Australia declared with a lead of 406. The target for India is 407 but they will not be looking at that. Also Read - Rishabh Pant-Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update: Will Wicketkeeper And Star Allrounder Bat in Second Innings During 3rd Test Day 5 at SCG?

Smith missed out on a consecutive century but ensured Australia were in the driver’s seat as they set India 407 to win. Chasing 407, India got off to a good start as the opening pair put on a 71-run partnership before Shubman Gill perished. Also Read - India vs Australia, 3rd Test SCG: IND's Highest Fourth Innings Totals in AUS

Rohit Sharma went on to hit a brilliant 50 but was dismissed just after that trying to hook Pat Cummins. He was caught by Mitchell Starc in the deep. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will now hold the key as India hopes to draw the SCG Test. Also Read - Mohammad Siraj Gets Racially Abused by SCG Crowd on Day 4, Five Fans Forced to Leave Ground During 3rd Test

Chasing 406, India has got off to a good start. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have looked positive in the middle. More importantly, India still has 10 wickets in the bank.

With the lead nearing 200, Australia – with eight wickets in hand – would like to bat India out of the Sydney Test on Sunday. India – who were in a commanding position on Day 2 – find themselves in a spot of bother with the game on the line.

India would need early wickets in the first hour of Day 4 or else they could be in for a long day.

Earlier, India’s middle and lower-order failed to get going and the second session saw six wickets falling for 64 runs. In the first session, Australia managed to get the breakthroughs of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari. Cummins cleaned up Rahane (22) in the 55th over of the innings while Vihari faced 38 balls for his four runs and was finally run out.

Resuming the second session of the third day at 180/4, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara saw off the first few overs with the second new ball, and the duo brought up their 50-run stand in the 87th over of the innings. However, in the very next over, Josh Hazlewood had Pant (36) caught at first slip reducing India to 195/5.