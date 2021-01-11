Live Updates

  • 1:08 PM IST

  • 12:41 PM IST

    MATCH DRAWN | Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin have ensured India do not lose anymore wickets and secure a draw at SCG. Rishabh Pant’s breathtaking 97 and Cheteshwar Pujara’s resistance were the highlights as India dug in and got the result they wanted. The result also ensured that the four-match series is locked at 1-1, setting up a much-awaited final Test at Brisbane. The Australians were taken aback after Pant launched a counter-attack just after India lost its skipper early on the final day.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    Dropped Catches | That has been the story of the tour for both teams. But the dropped chances on the final day of the SCG Test is bound to haunt the hosts. Skipper Tim Paine has himself been guilty of spilling three catches – which could have turned the fate of the game.

  • 12:31 PM IST

  • 11:56 AM IST

    Vihari Plays Vital Knock | One has to credit Hanuma Vihari for the temperament and maturity he has shown. Vihari could probably be the most important man of the Test if India manage to draw it. He was injured and could not run, yet he stuck his ground and faced bouncers. 10 overs to go.

  • 11:53 AM IST

  • 11:41 AM IST

    Into the last hour and the Australians are appealing for everything, especially Lyon. With fielders close to the bat, Lyon is attacking. Seems like India has shut shop and are playing for a draw which would be a commendable result. Both Vihari and Ashwin have shown temperament to counter the pressure.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    Last Hour | India have dragged the Test into the last hour and now it seems Ashwin and Vihari are playing for a draw which would be a big morale boost for India. At one stage, they were reeling, then Pant turned things around and now the Test looks poised for a draw. IND Need 106 to win.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Ashwin-Vihari Steady | Both Ashwin and Vihari – who were in a bit of discomfort – have fought their way to raise hopes of a win again. It is not over as yet as all three results are still possible. India still needs 108 runs to win.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    CATCH DROP, ASHWIN GETS SOME LUCK

India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

MATCH DRAWN | Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin have ensured India do not lose anymore wickets and secure a draw at SCG. Rishabh Pant’s breathtaking 97 and Cheteshwar Pujara’s resistance were the highlights as India dug in and got the result they wanted. The result also ensured that the four-match series is locked at 1-1, setting up a much-awaited final Test at Brisbane. The Australians were taken aback after Pant launched a counter-attack just after India lost its skipper early on the final day. Also Read - India vs Australia 3rd Test Report: Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara Miss Centuries; Hanuma Vihari-Ravichandran Ashwin Secure Draw

Day four belonged to Australia as they now need eight wickets on the fifth and final day of the 3rd Test at SCG on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match Test series. Steve Smith and a blitz from Cameron Green set up Australia as they set India a target of 407. Also Read - 'Atmosphere in Dressing Room is Electric' - Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts After India Secure Memorable Draw

Chasing 407, India openers – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – got off to a brilliant start, stitching a 71-run stand and more importantly seeing off the early burst from a formidable Australian pace-battery with the new-ball. Gill was the first to depart as he edged one to Tim Paine off the first ball of Josh Hazlewood’s second spell. Also Read - India vs Australia 2021: Ajinkya Rahane Lauds Ravichandran Ashwin-Hanuma Vihari After Gritty Draw vs Australia in Sydney, Credits Team India For Showing Character

Rohit looked in a positive frame of mind as he brought up his first fifty as an opener in an overseas Test. Just when India looked to be on track in chase of 407, Rohit was dismissed by Pat Cummins trying to hook the ball at the stroke of stumps.

At stumps on Day four, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle and would be the key if India wants to prevent a loss. Catch all the live updates on India.com.