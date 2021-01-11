

















India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights

MATCH DRAWN | Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin have ensured India do not lose anymore wickets and secure a draw at SCG. Rishabh Pant’s breathtaking 97 and Cheteshwar Pujara’s resistance were the highlights as India dug in and got the result they wanted. The result also ensured that the four-match series is locked at 1-1, setting up a much-awaited final Test at Brisbane. The Australians were taken aback after Pant launched a counter-attack just after India lost its skipper early on the final day. Also Read - India vs Australia 3rd Test Report: Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara Miss Centuries; Hanuma Vihari-Ravichandran Ashwin Secure Draw

Day four belonged to Australia as they now need eight wickets on the fifth and final day of the 3rd Test at SCG on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match Test series. Steve Smith and a blitz from Cameron Green set up Australia as they set India a target of 407. Also Read - 'Atmosphere in Dressing Room is Electric' - Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts After India Secure Memorable Draw

Chasing 407, India openers – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – got off to a brilliant start, stitching a 71-run stand and more importantly seeing off the early burst from a formidable Australian pace-battery with the new-ball. Gill was the first to depart as he edged one to Tim Paine off the first ball of Josh Hazlewood’s second spell. Also Read - India vs Australia 2021: Ajinkya Rahane Lauds Ravichandran Ashwin-Hanuma Vihari After Gritty Draw vs Australia in Sydney, Credits Team India For Showing Character

Rohit looked in a positive frame of mind as he brought up his first fifty as an opener in an overseas Test. Just when India looked to be on track in chase of 407, Rohit was dismissed by Pat Cummins trying to hook the ball at the stroke of stumps.

At stumps on Day four, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle and would be the key if India wants to prevent a loss. Catch all the live updates on India.com.