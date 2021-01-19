

















INDIA BEAT AUSTRALIA | It started with Adelaide where India was shot out for 36 and then they have a couple of their crucial players missing due to injuries. To make things worse, Kohli was on paternity leave. At Melbourne, the new skipper Ajinkya Rahane stood up to the task and led from the front, playing the captain's knock to perfection. His century helped India beat Australia by eight wickets. Then at Sydney – with a depleted unit, an inexperienced Indian side took the blows to escape with an incredible draw, equivalent to a win. Then at Brisbane, where they were depleted further, debutants Washington Sundar, T. Natarajan came up with the goods, not to forget Shardul Thakur and Cheteshwar Pujara's contribution that laid the foundation for Pant's match-winning knock to seal a historic series win.

Ind vs Aus 4th Test Day 5 AS IT HAPPENED

The weather forecast for the final day isn't great and Australia will be praying that rain gods stay away so that they can win the Brisbane Test and win the Border-Gavaskar series, a trophy which they lost in India's last tour of 2018-19. On the other hand, a draw in the game would be sufficient for India to retain the coveted trophy.

The highest successful chase at Gabba came in 1951, when Australia finished 236/7, but the Tim Paine led-side have fresher memories of how India incredibly salvaged a draw last week in Sydney.

Earlier, India bowled out Australia for 294 in their second innings, after resuming the day on 21/0.

Steve Smith was the top scorer for Australia in their second essay as he scored 55 runs off 74 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries. David Warner, Marcus Harris and Cameron Green also made notable contributions of 48, 38 and 37. Pat Cummins and skipper Tim Paine also made scores of 28 and 27.

For India, right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj picked up his maiden five-wicket haul, conceding 73 runs in 19.5 overs. Shardul Thakur also picked four wickets for 61 while debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar scalped one.

India had posted 336 in reply to Australia’s first inning score of 369, thus conceding a 33-run lead.