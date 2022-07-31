Birmingham: It was a successful day for the Indian shuttlers on Day 2 as they saw off first, the Sri Lankan team with a resounding 5-0 victory, making their second successive whitewash of the tournament and then ended the day with a 4-1 victory over the Australians.Also Read - Medal Rush Continues As Bindyarani Wins Silver

FINAL RESULT-IND VS AUS:

Kidambi Srikanth BEATS Yang Xiang Lin- 21-14, 21-13.
PV Sindhu BEATS Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen 21-10, 21-12.
Sumeet & Chirag BEAT Tran Hoang & Jack Yu 21-16, 21-19. 
Hsuan-Yu/Gronya S BEAT Treesa & Gayatri 21-13, 21-19. 
Sumeet & Ashwini BEAT Ying Xiang/Gronya S 21-14, 21-11.

DAY 2 RESULTS- IND VS SL:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa BEAT Sachin Dias/Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9
Lakshya Sen BEATS Niluka Karunaratne 21-18, 21-5
Aakarshi Kashyap BEATS Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9
Chirag Shetty/B Sumeeth Reddy BEAT Sachin Dias/Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-10, 21-13
Gayathri Gopichand BEAT Treesa Jolly vs Suhasni Vidanage/Thilini Hendahewa 21-18, 21-6

Live Updates

  • 3:45 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: Sumeet and Ashwini beat Ying Xiang/Gronya S to win the final match and round off the 5-match series 4-1. Total Domination from the Indians once again.

  • 3:07 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: The Indian pair is leading 5-3 in the first game as of now.

  • 2:25 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: Final match coming up, the mixed-doubles event! It will be played between Sumeet & Ashwini and Ying Xiang/Gronya S.

  • 2:21 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: That’s it! Australia win this mix doubles and finally find a consolation win. India still lead 3-1, with the final game still to play.

  • 2:11 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: The Australian have taken a 1-0 lead in the first game and now the scores tied 13-13.

  • 1:35 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: Next up is a women’s double match between Treesa, Gayatri and Hsuan-Yu and Gronya S.

  • 1:31 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: That’s it! Sumeet and Chirag earn a hard fought victory over Tran and Jack as India extend lead 3-0 in the mixed event match.

  • 1:16 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: India has taken a 1-0 lead in the men’s doubles. Match tied 5-5 as of now.

  • 1:05 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: India and Australia currently tied 11-11 in the ongoing match.

  • 12:57 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: Sumeet and Chirag lead 3-1 in the early stages of the first game as of now.