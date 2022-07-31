Birmingham: It was a successful day for the Indian shuttlers on Day 2 as they saw off first, the Sri Lankan team with a resounding 5-0 victory, making their second successive whitewash of the tournament and then ended the day with a 4-1 victory over the Australians.Also Read - Medal Rush Continues As Bindyarani Wins Silver

FINAL RESULT-IND VS AUS:

Kidambi Srikanth BEATS Yang Xiang Lin- 21-14, 21-13.

PV Sindhu BEATS Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen 21-10, 21-12.

Sumeet & Chirag BEAT Tran Hoang & Jack Yu 21-16, 21-19.

Hsuan-Yu/Gronya S BEAT Treesa & Gayatri 21-13, 21-19.

Sumeet & Ashwini BEAT Ying Xiang/Gronya S 21-14, 21-11.

DAY 2 RESULTS- IND VS SL:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa BEAT Sachin Dias/Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9

Lakshya Sen BEATS Niluka Karunaratne 21-18, 21-5

Aakarshi Kashyap BEATS Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9

Chirag Shetty/B Sumeeth Reddy BEAT Sachin Dias/Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-10, 21-13

Gayathri Gopichand BEAT Treesa Jolly vs Suhasni Vidanage/Thilini Hendahewa 21-18, 21-6