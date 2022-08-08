Highlights, India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022, Birmingham: The Indian men’s hockey team came up with a disjointed and dispirited performance as it went down 0-7 to world No. 1 Australia in the final at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games here on Monday. The Indians, who had reached the final for the first time since 2014, had to be satisfied with the silver medal as they found the Aussies too strong to handle and quietly accepted the spanking, coming close only on a few occasions to trouble the Aussie goalkeeper. Nathan Ephraums (14th, 42nd min) and Jacob Anderson (22nd, 27th min) scored a brace each for Australia while Blake Govers (9th min), Tom Wickham (22nd) and Flynn Ogilvie (46th min) contributed one goal each to the Kookaburras’ score. Australia have never lost the final since the sport was introduced at Kuala Lumpur in 1998. This is India’s third defeat in the Commonwealth Games men’s hockey final.Also Read - Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) Closing Ceremony LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

India Playing XI: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit, Surender, Varun, Manpreet, Hardik, Shamsher, Nilkanta, Abhishek, Lalit. Also Read - Indian Men's Hockey Team Settle For Silver; Australia Win 7-0 to Grab 7th CWG Gold Medal

Also Read - LIVE India's Updated Medal Tally, CWG 2022 Birmingham Day 11: Badminton Men's Doubles, Achanta Kamal Make it No. 21, 22; Gold Addition Likely

Live Updates

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS: That’s it! The referee blows the final hooter! Australia grab their 7th Commonwealth Games gold medal in Men’s Hockey! They deserve to win the game as the Indians humbled 7-0 in the final. Sreejesh has been the best player for the Indians, while his mates were not up to the mark. FT IND 0-7 AUS (Jacob Anderson-2, Jake Govers, Nathan Ephraums-2, Tom Wickham, Flynn Oglivie)

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS: NO GOAAL!!! Wickham’s goal has been ruled out after a referral from the Indians. Australia still lead 7-0. The Aussies almost equalled their 2010 record against the Men in Blue. 5 minutes left for the match to end. IND 0-7 AUS (4th Quarter)

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS: Another goal for the Australians!! It’s 7-0 for the Australians! This time is the provider, Flynn Oglivie who gets his name in the scoresheet. The Aussies are now just a goal behind to equal their 2010 CWG score-line against the very team. IND 0-7 AUS (4th Quarter)

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS: End of 3rd quarter and a quarter still left to play and the Australian enjoy a massive 6-0 lead over the Indians. IND 0-6 AUS (3rd Quarter)

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: GOAAL! The humiliation continues! Australia get their sixth and Nathan Ephraums gets a brace in the game through a deflected effort. The Aussies are literally running away with gold medal today. IND 0-6 AUS (3rd Quarter)

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: The Indian finding rare space from the centre, looking for an opening but couldn’t make of it. Now India have a clear chance to have a crack at goal and both Mandeep and Manpreet both hesitated to take a shot and the Aussie defenders reached at the right time to block the attempt away from harm’s way. IND 0-0 5 AUS(3rd Quarter)

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: Poor trapping from the Indians again and Australia break again and Sreejesh make yet another brilliant save. The Indian goalee has clearly been the best player for the Men in Blue, but unfortunately his mates hasn’t been up to the mark. IND 0-5 AUS (3rd QTR)

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: The second half is now underway! The Indians get the ball rolling. Like I have said it before, Manpreet Singh and Co need a miracle to make a comeback! IND 0-5 AUS (3rd QTR)

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: That’s it! Australia go into the break with a massive 5-0 lead. Jacob Anderson scored a brace and Jake Govers, Nathan Ephraums and Tom Wickham gets one goal a piece. It looked all over now for the Indians and now a miracle and save the Men in Blue now. HT: IND 0-5 AUS (Jacob Anderson-2, Jake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Tom Wickham)

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Hockey: GOAAAL! Sreejesh saves and on the rebound Jacob Anderson was present at the right place and the right time and now the 6-time champions are now up by 5-0 and we are still in the first-half of the game. IND 0-5 (2nd QTR)