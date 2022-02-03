Highlights IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Semi-Final Score: Australia U19 194/10 (41.5) vs India U19 290/5 (50)

Hello and welcome to the highlights of the Under-19 world cup semi-final ODI match between India Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Vicky Ostwal was the pick of the bowler for India, returning with figures of 3 for 42 as India U19 beat Australia U19 by 96 runs to book their place in the final of the U-19 World Cup 2022. Campbell Kellaway was the first of Ostwal’s victims, followed by William Salzmann and Tobias Snell, both of which departed in quick succession, putting India U19 in the driver’s seat. India kept chipping away at the wickets in the middle overs with Ravi Kumar, Nishant Sindhu picking up a couple of wickets each. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Kaushal Tambe also got a wicket apiece as Australia never really got going in the chase of 291. This is India U19’s fourth final in a row and eighth overall in the event, making them the most successful team ever since the tournament started.

After electing to bat first Shaik Rasheed (94) Yash Dhull (110) came to the party by adding 204-runs for the second wicket in the all-important semi-final in the U-19 World Cup 2022 played at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua that helped India reach a formidable score of 290/5 (50). Jack Nisbet and William Salzmann picked up a couple of wickets but it was not enough to restrict India to a below-par total. Nishant Sindhu (12*) and Dinesh Bana’s (20*) late blitz ensured India made use of the great second-wicket stand after losing both the set players Dhull and Rasheed in quick succession.

Teams:

Australia U19 (Playing XI): Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly(c), Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell(w), Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet

India U19 (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

