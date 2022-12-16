live

STUMPS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: Bangla Tigers Need 417 Runs to Win

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh's young openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan took the hosts to 42/0 at stumps on day three after Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara slammed centuries for India to set a target of 513 in the first Test at Chattogram

Updated: December 16, 2022 4:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Najmul Hossain Shanto

25* (42) 3x4, 0x6

Zakir Hasan

17 (30) 3x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(5-1-23-0)*

Kuldeep Yadav

(1-0-4-0)
STUMPS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: Bangla Tigers Need 417 Runs to Win.

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3

Chattogram, Dec 16: Bangladesh’s young openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan took the hosts to 42/0 at stumps on day three after Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara slammed centuries for India to set a target of 513 in the first Test at Chattogram on Friday.

After Kuldeep Yadav’s third five-wicket haul in his eighth Test helped India bowl out Bangladesh for 150 in the first innings, Gill hit a quick 110, his maiden century in the format, while Pujara smashed 102 not out, his fastest-ever hundred and first since January 2019, as the visitors declared their second innings at 258/2 in 61.4 overs.

Chasing 513, Shanto and Zakir did well to negotiate the tricky 12-over phase without much trouble, especially under fading light. There was some turn available for the Indian bowlers, but with the pitch slowing down considerably, the visitors will have to work hard for the next two days as Bangladesh are still behind by 471 runs with two full days left in the match.

Earlier, after a couple of quiet overs in the final session, Gill cut loose by dancing down the pitch and dispatching Litton Das for a huge six-over the long-on fence. He then brought out the reverse sweep against Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a boundary, before coming down the pitch and lofting the off-spinner over mid-on to get his maiden Test hundred in 147 balls.

In Mehidy’s next over, Gill would dance down the pitch and loft over long-on for six, but in a bid to get another six, he holed out to deep mid-wicket. In the same over, Pujara got his fifty by dancing down the pitch to loft him over mid-off for a boundary.

Pujara used his feet beautifully, coming down the pitch constantly to flick, paddle-sweep and loft over mid-on and mid-off against spinners. When Mehidy bowled short, he was quick to go on back-foot and punch through the right of mid-off and would bring out the sweep to collect two boundaries.

A short ball in from Yasir Ali was treated with a handsome pull through fine-leg by Pujara and when Taijul was brought back in the attack, he broke his Test century drought by dancing down the pitch again to whip past mid-on for a boundary, in a knock in which his last 52 runs came in just 43 balls, after getting his fifty in 86 balls.

Brief scores: India 404 in 133.5 overs and 258/2 declared in 61.4 overs (Shubman Gill 110, Cheteshwar Pujara 102 not out; Khaled Ahmed 1-51, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1-82) lead Bangladesh 150 all out in 55.5 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 28; Kuldeep Yadav 5-40) and 42 for no loss in 12 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto batting 25, Zakir Hussain batting 17) by 512 runs

Live Updates

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3: Well that’s it! STUMPS! Bangladesh are now at 41/0. The Bangla Tigers need 471 runs to in the final two days to win.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3: 12 overs of play have been done and dusted, Bangladesh are currently at 41/0. Najmul on 25 and Zakir is on 17. 10 overs of play still left for the day. India would be looking to get a wicket or two before the umpires call for stumps. BAN 41/0 (12)

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan open innings for the home side. They have a huge target to chase. After 2 overs of play in the BAN innings, the Bangla Tigers are now at 2/0. BAN 2/0 (2)

  • 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: The field is up for Pujara, Bangladesh wants him to take a risk and go aerial. Pujara has defended the first three deliveries. Off the fourth ball of the over, he gets there. His fastest in Test cricket and his first against Bangladesh. The declaration comes in. Bangladesh needs 513 to win.

  • 3:16 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: Pujara is two runs away from getting to a brilliant hundred. Will it happen in this over, we will find out soon.

  • 3:07 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: How often have you seen Pujara being the aggressor in a partnership with Virat Kohli? It happened at Chattogram today. He is in his 90s.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: Nothing going right at the moment for the hosts. Sloppy fielding, dropping shoulders, and India are nearing 500.

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3 Score: With Pujara nearing a ton, Rahul is probably giving him some more time. Kohli is happy to pick the singles and give as much strike to Pujara as possible. Siraj and the rest have started warming up. India Leads by 485

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: Pujara steadily increasing the run speed has reached on 81. He smacked 10 fours in his innings till now at a strike rate of 72.3.

  • 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 3 Score: India completes 200 and the lead is now 458. It would be exciting to see will KL Rahul callback the batsmen and declare the innings or they will carry on for the Day 3. IND- 205/2(53)

