live

HIGHLIGHTS | India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4 Stumps: Hosts Finish At 272/6; India Need 4 Wickets To Win

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4 Stumps: India need four wickets on the final day to win the Test match. Bangladesh finish at 272/6, still need 241 runs for victory.

Updated: December 17, 2022 4:29 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Shakib Al Hasan (C)

40* (69) 3x4, 2x6

Mehidy Hasan

9 (40) 2x4, 0x6

Ravichandran Ashwin

(27-3-75-1)*

Axar Patel

(27-10-50-3)
Ind vs Ban, Ind vs Ban news, Ind vs Ban squads, Ind vs Ban live score, Ind vs Ban live score streaming, Ind vs Ban live updates, Ind vs Ban live cricket score, Ind vs Ban cricket score, Cricket News, India vs Bangladesh, Ind vs Ban, India Tour of Bangladesh, BCCI, BCCI News, India vs Bangladesh schedule, India vs Bangladesh squads, India vs Bangladesh predictions, IND vs BAN live score, IND vs BAN live updates, IND vs BAN live score online, IND vs BAN live scorecard
LIVE SCORE | India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Survival On Bangladesh's Mind

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4, Stumps

Also Read:

Zakir Hasan batted with dogged determination but three wickets from Axar Patel and a wicket apiece from Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav have put India still in command at dumps on Day 4 of the first Test in Chattogram on Saturday. Zakir, who had recently played a big role in a drawn ‘Test’ against India A, showed admirable defensive technique to notch up his maiden century. However, his joy was shortlived as he was dismissed just after that. At stumps, Bangladesh are 272/6 with still 241 runs to win on the final day. Captain Shakib Al Hasan is batting on 40 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz is unbeaten on 9. Starting the day at 42/0, Bangladesh openers Zakir and Najmul Hossain Shanto batted the entire first session. However, India got the breakthrough post lunch when Rishabh Pant’s quick reflexes after a Virat Kohli fumble helped India get their first wicket in the form of Shanto. After that, Bangladesh kept losing wickets in regular intervals. It will be interesting to see how Shakib and Mehidy approach on Day 5.

Live Updates

  • 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4: It’s stumps on Day 4. Bangladesh finish the day at 272/6. The hosts still need 241 runs on the last day to win the game with four wickets in hand. Shakib Al Hasan (40 batting) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (9 batting) will start on Day 5.

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4: Four overs are left to be played today. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are batting in the middle. Can India strike one more before stumps? BAN 264/6

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4: Googly from Kuldeep Yadav and it deceives Mehidy completely. The ball goes in between the keeper and the first slip. 250 comes up for Bangladesh. BAN 254/6

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4: OUT! One more bites the dust as India inch closer to victory. Nurul Hasan is stumped for 3 off Axar Patel. BAN 239/6

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4: OUTTTT! An over after being dropped, Axar Patel cleans up Mushfiqur Rahim with a beauty. The ball spins and beats the outside edge as Rahim tries to play late but sees his stumps shattered. BAN 238/5

  • 3:11 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4: EDGED and put down. Mushfiqur Rahim is dropped by Rishabh Pant off Umesh Yadav. BAN 233/4
  • 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4: Mushfiqur Rahim has been hit on the hand off a Axar Patel delivery and he has taken his gloves off. Bangladesh physio is in. The Indians have taken the new ball and it is doing a bit more for spinners. Drinks on the field now. BAN 228/4

  • 2:52 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4: Zakir Hasan becomes the fourth Bangladesh batter to score a ton on Test debut. The others are Aminul Islam (145 vs IND in Dhaka 2000), Mohd Ashraful (114 vs SL in Colombo 2001) and Abul Hasan (113 vs WI in Khulna 2012). BAN 228/4
  • 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4: OUT! Big wicket for India as Zakir Hasan departs after his maiden Ton. Ravichandran Ashwin bowls a slider, the ball hits bat-pad for an alert Virat Kohli dive forward at slip ad take the catch. Zakir is gutted. He goes for 100. BAN 208/4

  • 2:31 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4: Maiden Test 100 For Zakir Hasan in style. The left hander hits Axar Patel for a boundary to get to three figures on debut.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 17, 2022 7:42 AM IST

Updated Date: December 17, 2022 4:29 PM IST