live

HIGHLIGHTS | India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4 Stumps: Hosts Finish At 272/6; India Need 4 Wickets To Win

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4 Stumps: India need four wickets on the final day to win the Test match. Bangladesh finish at 272/6, still need 241 runs for victory.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Bangladesh 404 (133.5) 1st Innings 150 (55.5) 258/2 (61.4) 2nd Innings 272/6 (102.0) Run Rate: (Current: 2.67) BAN need 241 runs to win Last Wicket: Nurul Hasan (W) st Rishabh Pant b Axar Patel 3 (3) - 238/6 in 87.6 Over Shakib Al Hasan (C) 40 * (69) 3x4, 2x6 Mehidy Hasan 9 (40) 2x4, 0x6 Ravichandran Ashwin (27-3-75-1) * Axar Patel (27-10-50-3)

LIVE SCORE | India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4: Survival On Bangladesh's Mind

HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4, Stumps

Zakir Hasan batted with dogged determination but three wickets from Axar Patel and a wicket apiece from Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav have put India still in command at dumps on Day 4 of the first Test in Chattogram on Saturday. Zakir, who had recently played a big role in a drawn ‘Test’ against India A, showed admirable defensive technique to notch up his maiden century. However, his joy was shortlived as he was dismissed just after that. At stumps, Bangladesh are 272/6 with still 241 runs to win on the final day. Captain Shakib Al Hasan is batting on 40 while Mehidy Hasan Miraz is unbeaten on 9. Starting the day at 42/0, Bangladesh openers Zakir and Najmul Hossain Shanto batted the entire first session. However, India got the breakthrough post lunch when Rishabh Pant’s quick reflexes after a Virat Kohli fumble helped India get their first wicket in the form of Shanto. After that, Bangladesh kept losing wickets in regular intervals. It will be interesting to see how Shakib and Mehidy approach on Day 5.

Load More