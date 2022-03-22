Highlights | India vs Bangladesh Women’s WC 22

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 22 of the ICC Women's world cup 2022 between India Women and Bangladesh Women at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

REPORT | As Mithali said, this win was expected. But yes, the emphatic 110-run win means India are very much in the race for a semi-final spot and are currently at the third spot in the points table. Bangladesh were outplayed and certainly they would learn a lot from this game. The Indian spinners showed quality as Sneh Rana ended up with a career-best four wickets to help India bundle out Bangladesh for a paltry 119.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana(w), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Lata Mondal