Highlights | India vs Bangladesh Women’s WC 22

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 22 of the ICC Women’s world cup 2022 between India Women and Bangladesh Women at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Also Read - IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Women vs Bangladesh Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Seddon Park in Hamilton at 6:30 AM IST Mar 22 Tue

REPORT | As Mithali said, this win was expected. But yes, the emphatic 110-run win means India are very much in the race for a semi-final spot and are currently at the third spot in the points table. Bangladesh were outplayed and certainly they would learn a lot from this game. The Indian spinners showed quality as Sneh Rana ended up with a career-best four wickets to help India bundle out Bangladesh for a paltry 119. Also Read - India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming Women's World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch IND-W vs BAN-W Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Squads: Also Read - Indian Squad For Tri-Series For Blind Announced

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana(w), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Lata Mondal

Live Updates

  • 1:07 PM IST

    IND Win by 110 Runs | It was befitting as Jhulan Goswami picked up the last wicket. India win by 110 runs to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Sneh Rana picked up a career-best four wickets. Yastika set it up earlier with a consecutive fifty.

  • 1:02 PM IST

    This game will also make Poonam Yadav feel she is in the mix and is being considered. She could be an important factor later on if India advance in the tournament.

  • 12:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban Score, Women’s WC: Just the kind of game India needed. Bangladesh were outplayed in all three departments. This kind of a win would also help boost India’s net run rate. Mithali and Co can take a lot of confidence in the game against South Africa. LIVE | Ban-W: 107/9 in 38 overs

  • 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban Score, Women’s WC: Another wicket, this time it is Vastrakar. She picks up her second of the night. Bangladesh are seven down and it is just a matter of time from here. LIVE | Ban-W: 98/7 in 32.5 overs

  • 12:27 PM IST

    This is the last game in Hamilton. The good thing about India’s bowling today has been the fact that everyone has picked up wickets. That is always healthy for a team.

  • 12:19 PM IST

    A 100-run win would do India’s net run rate a world of good as eventually – it could boil down to that. The spinners have been phenomenal.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban Score, Women’s WC: Jhulan picks up a wicket and she is elated and so are the others. Bangladesh are reeling as Salma departs. She looked to be the only batter who looked in good touch. She scored 32 off 35 balls. LIVE | Ban-W: 75/6 in 28 overs

  • 12:00 PM IST

    Bangladesh need 161 off 150 balls.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Ban Score, Women’s WC: Love the approach from Bangladesh. The batters are going for it despite losing half their side. It is a mountain to climb for them but experience at such a level would give them belief. LIVE | Ban-W: 69/5 in 25 overs

  • 11:53 AM IST

    This has been a fascinating World Cup. We still do not know who are the semi finalists. Australia and South Africa are certainties, but who are the other two sides?