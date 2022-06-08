Highlights | India Vs Cambodia, AFC Asian Cup 2023 QualifiersAlso Read - AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chettri Nets Brace as India Beat Cambodia 2-0 at Salt Lake Stadium

INDIA PLAYING XI: Gurpreet, Sandesh, Akash, Anirudh, Manvir, Brandon, Chhetri, Roshan, Liston, Anwar, Suresh.

Cambodia Playing XI: Ken Chansopheak, Souey Visal, Orn Chanpolin, Sieng Chanthea, Keo Sokpheng, Sos Suhana, In Sodavid, Choun Chanchav, Kok Boris, Hul Kimhuy, Bin Chanthacheary.

Kolkata: Hello and Welcome to our live streaming details of India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers – Round 3 Match Between India vs Cambodia football at Salt Lake Stadium. Skipper Sunil Chhetri will get a chance to bolster his tally of 80 international goals as the Indian team gears up to steamroll 171st ranked Cambodia on Wednesday in its bid to make a fifth appearance in AFC Cup tournament proper. With the next Asian Cup slated in late 2023 or early 2024 after the pull-out of China, Chhetri, who will complete 17 years in international football, might see this tournament as the ‘final frontier’ in his illustrious career. This is a tournament which gives India the best chance to qualify for the Continental trophy without much fuss but if there is a slip-up against lowly-ranked nation, Chhetri or coach Igor Stimac will have little room for justification. The Blue Tigers under Stimac did not have a perfect build-up to the continental showpiece, having lost all their three International friendlies arranged in the lead-up to the qualifiers. It’s more than seven months since they won a match at International level — a 3-0 win against Nepal in the SAFF Championship final on October 16, 2021. The recent results have proved to be a setback for the Stimac-coached side, which put up some gritty shows in the World Cup Qualifiers against Asian heavyweights Qatar (goalless draw) and Oman (1-2 loss after leading till 81st minute). Compared to Indian build-up, the ‘Angkor Warriors’, who have qualified for the Asian Cup only once 50 years back in 1972, come here with a 2-1 win over Timor-Leste in a home friendly. Back to playing at home turf after almost three years, the biggest plus for India would be the strong home support. AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Live Updates

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Cambodia: That’s it! India Beat Cambodia By 2-0 at Salt Lake Stadium. This is Blue Tigers’ first victory of 2022. Sunil Chhetri and Co face Afghanistan next this Sunday. FULL-TIME: IND 2-0 CAM (Sunil Chhetri-2)

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Cambodia: 3 minutes have been added on. Can India find a third goal ? We’ll find out.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Cambodia: We are into the last 10 minutes of the game, the home side dominate in possession and look set for an other goal. IND 2-0 CAM (81st Minute)

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Cambodia: Igor Stimac decides to give rest to Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan comes in for his place. IND 2-0 CAM (69th Min)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Cambodia: GOAAAL!!! Sunil Chhetri heads in India’s second-goal of the match. Wonderfully executed header from the India skipper. India are now in the driver’s seat. IND 2-0 CAM (59th Min)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Cambodia: India looking more dangerous in the second-half but Cambodia somehow manage to keep them away from harm’s way. India’s defence has been equally well tonight. IND 1-0 CAM (55th Min)

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Cambodia: The Blue Tigers carry forward their momentum from the first-half as India look in good touch in their quest for a second goal. IND 1-0 CAM (50th Min)

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Cambodia: The second-half is underway at Salt Lake Stadium as India look to extend their lead. IND 1-0 CAM (45th Min)

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Cambodia: That’s it! The referee blows the whistle for half-time! India go into the break with a 1-0 lead. India have been technically the better side in the opening 45 minutes. Cambodia didn’t have any clear-cut chance and didn’t make any noteworthy attack in the home side’s half. Second-half awaits. HT: IND 1-0 CAM (Sunil Chhetri)

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Cambodia: We’re into the 40th minute of the game, Akash Mishra tries a long-distance shot and the keeper does well to parry it away from harm’s way for a corner. From the corner, Cambodia stand firm and clear it away. IND 1-0 CAM (40th Min)