India vs Canada Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022 Highlights, Birmingham: India were unstoppable today against Canada as the Men in Blue claim top spot in Pool B standings as they hammer their opponents by 8-0.

PREVIEW: The Indian Men's Hockey team started their Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham in blistering fashion defeating Ghana 11-0 in their opening match. The match against England was a highly entertaining clash that saw both teams score 4 goals each as the thrilling match ended in stalemate. On the eve of their clash against Canada on Wednesday, Harmanpreet Singh, the Vice-Captain and one of the brightest stars of the Indian Men's Hockey team at the CWG 2022, said, "Our resounding win against Ghana was the perfect way to start our Commonwealth Games campaign here in Birmingham. Though we are a little bit disappointed about our performance against England, there are several takeaways from that match for us particularly when it comes to discipline and not letting our guard down when we have a good lead on board." The last time the Indian Men's Hockey Team took on Canada was at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup back in 2019, where the Indian Men's Hockey team eased past Canada as the match ended 7-3 in India's favour.

India Playing XI: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Amit, Surender, Varun, Manpreet (C), Hardik, Shamsher, Akashdeep, Abhishek, Lalit. Also Read - CWG 2022: India vs Canada Women's Hockey Match Highlights: India Beat Canada, Storm Into Semis

Live Updates

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: That’s it! Full-Time! India wrap up this game by a massive 8-0 lead! The Men in Blue claim top spot in the standings, equal on points with England, but with a superior goal difference. FULL-TIME: IND 8-0 CAN

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: GOAAL!! Akashdeep taps it in the easiest of goals, India extend their unassailable lead to 8-0. Canada are outshined, outperformed, outplayed in every departments today. IND 8-0 CAN (QTR 4)

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: GOAAL!!! India get another one! Extend lead to 7-0!! IND 7-0 CAN (QTR 4)

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: GOAAL! India successfully converts yet another penalty corner and Harmanpreet Singh gets his second goal of the match. India cruising at 6-0 with 4 mins to go in the game. IND 6-0 CAN (QTR 4)

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: Canada finally wins a penalty corner due to a dangerous play by the Indian goalee, but the Indians clear it off the line. IND 5-0 CAN (QTR 4)

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: India keep on playing their pressing game as Canada have no reply whatsoever to the onslaught. A penalty corner for India yet again and the Canadians did really well to keep them away from goal, but the danger still looms. IND 5-0 CAN (QTR 4)

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: End of the third-quarter as India enjoying an unassailable 5-0 lead. No stopping the Indians today as the fans can expect a goal or two in the last 15 minutes of the game. IND 5-0 CAN.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: GOAAL! Fine finish from Akashdeep as India extend their lead 5-0 in this Pool B match in Birmingham. The Men in Blue were looking threatening and now they have been rewarded with a goal and the Canadian side as no other option but to bring the the ball out of the net. India reign supreme. IND 5-0 CAN (QTR 3)

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: India just like in the first-half are pressing hard to extend their lead as much as they can. As expected the Canadians are having a tough-time coping up with it. IND 4-0 CAN (QTR 3)

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs CAN, Hockey: Second-Half Underway in Birmingham. India Lead 4-0.