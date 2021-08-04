Highlights Cricket India vs England 1st Test, Day 1

Nottingham: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st Test match between India and England, which will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided a solid start after India dismissed England for 183 runs. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets whereas Mohammad Shami bagged three wickets to put India's noses in front. Injury-stricken India, yet to get their reinforcements, will take on England in the first Test from Wednesday with hopes of ending a streak of series losses that extend to 2011. Even as they have conquered Australia twice over the last decade, India has managed to win just two of the 14 Tests they have played in England. They have drawn one and lost 12. It will be a tough task to beat England in England considering that India is struggling to find an opener to provide stability and a pace-bowling all-rounder who can bring in the balance. One thing going for India is that they have managed to spend some time in England.

Live Updates

  • 11:25 PM IST

  • 11:11 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: ENG 1st Innings 183, Joe Root 64, Jasprit Bumrah 4-46, Mohammad Shami 3-28.

    IND 1st Innings – 21-0 (13 Overs). India trail by 162 runs.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: India took six wickets in the last session and it was the turning point of the day. In fact, England was 138-3 at one stage but lost six wickets for only 22 runs. Sam Curran was able to score 27 runs and got England past the 180-run mark.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: A great day at work for the Indian team as they dominated with the ball. Mohammad Shami was right on the money and troubled the England batsmen. Joe Root scored 64 runs for the hosts and he was the only batsman who breached the 50-run mark.

  • 11:07 PM IST

  • 11:03 PM IST
    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: That’s it. Ind finishes at 21-0 after skittling out England for a paltry score of 183 runs. Perfect day for the visitors after Virat Kohli lost the toss. Joe Root scored a fifty whereas Bumrah got back into form as he scalped four wickets while Shami bagged three wickets. It was India’s session as they took six wickets and scored 21 runs. India trail by 162 runs.
  • 10:51 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Sam Curran comes into the attack for England.

  • 10:51 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma is playing with a dead bat, which is good to see. IND 21-0 after 11 overs.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Solid from Indian openers. Rohit and Rahul have shown patience. IND 19-0 after 8.1 overs.

  • 10:29 PM IST

    Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Ollie Robinson replaces James Anderson in the attack.