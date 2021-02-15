Live Updates

  • 5:07 PM IST

    India vs England Live updates: India completely dominate Day 3 of the second Test despite losing five wickets in the first session. Ton-up Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli took the game away from England’s reach. The spinners also spun the web and claimed three wickets of England as they post 53/3 at Stumps. England 53/3, India need 7 wickets to win

  • 4:52 PM IST

    Live updates India vs England 2nd Test: GOLDEN DUCK FOR LEACH! Axar Patel gets his second as Leach departs for a golden duck after edging the ball to Rohit Sharma at leg slip. Joe Root is the new man in as England will look to avoid losing any more wickets now. Root’s wicket will be crucial for India to register an emphatic win. England 50/3

  • 4:49 PM IST

    Live score India vs England 2nd Test: RAVI ASHWIN GETS HIS FIRST! The ace spinner strikes and gets the dangerous Rory Burns on 25 as he edged the ball to Virat Kohli at slips. Nightwatchman Jack Leach comes in at no. 4 as England didn’t want to lose Joe Root at this time with a mammoth target to chase. While India will look to get more wickets. England 49/2

  • 4:23 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score and Updates: Axar Patel draws the first blood as Dominic Sibley departs for just 3 in the mammoth 482-run chase. This time the southpaw didn’t get the turn which the batsman expected and got plumbed in front of the wicket. Daniel Lawrence is the new man in. India will look to take quick wickets to tighten their hold in the game. England 17/1

  • 4:03 PM IST

    Live updates India vs England 2nd Test, Day 3: England off to a cautious start in the massive chase as Rory Burns is playing with the closing the face of his bat to avoid the edges. Meanwhile, Axar Patel is getting the expected turn. It will be interesting to see when will Ashwin get introduced into the attack. England 6/0

  • 3:42 PM IST

    India vs England Live updates, 2nd Test Day 3: ASHWIN DEPARTS! The local boy dazzled at his home ground with an astonishing century while coming to bat at No.8. With this, India score 286 runs in the second innings as England now need 482 runs to win the match which will surely be an uphill task for them. Team India will look to take 3-4 wickets in the remaining passage of the Day 3. India 286 all-out

  • 3:19 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN SLAMS CENTURY! What an astonishing innings. Pure masterclass from the local boy at a turning track where the pure batsmen struggled to score big. Ashwin reached his century with a four, as he took 134 balls. It will be now interesting see when will Kohli declare the innings or will he not. India 264/9

  • 3:12 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 2nd Test: Ravi Ashwin is trying to as more strike as possible to get to his century. While Siraj is also complimenting him with some solid defence. It’s just poor from the England bowlers as they are not been able to pick wickets despite the sharp turn. Ashwin is now in his 90’s. India 251/9

  • 2:54 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score and Updates: Jack Leach Removes Ishant Sharma as the tailender tries to sweep it but manages only an edge as Stone takes a decent catch. Ravichandran Ashwin will now be hoping Mohammed Siraj to play sensibly while Joe Root will aim to wrap the Indian innings as soon as possible. However, the match is now far from Indian reach. India 237/9

  • 2:44 PM IST

    Live updates India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Ravi Ashwin on Fire! He is taking the aerial to move towards his ton. Stuart Broad bowls him an overpitched delivery and Ash just stands and delivers to slam it over the bowler’s head for an astonishing boundary. The English pacers had an off day today, especially veteran Broad. India 228/8

Highlights India vs England 2nd Test Day 3

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live from MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai. India completely dominated Day 2 of the second Test as they are marching towards a big victory. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are unbeaten in the middle with scores of 25 and 7 respectively. India will look to extend their lead and will try to finish the game on Day 3 itself. The hosts were 54/1 at the stumps on Day 2 as Shubman Gill departed for 14. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3: Ton-up Ravichandran Ashwin's Masterclass Puts India in Driving Seat Against England

Earlier, Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he scalped five wickets, conceding 43 runs. Ishant Sharma and Patel picked two wickets each while Mohammad Siraj scalped one. As a result, India restricted England for just 134 in first innings. Also Read - Virat Kohli Fumes at Umpire After Joe Root Survives Controversial Umpire's Call During 2nd Test at Chennai | POSTS

Wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes was the lone England batsman who could tackle the Indian bowlers on a wearing ‘Chepauk’ pitch. He remained not out on 42 runs for which he consumed 107 balls. The right-handed batsman hit four boundaries during the course of his innings. Also Read - 'India Are Going to Win' - Predicts Former England Batsman Ian Bell After Ashwin Masterclass

