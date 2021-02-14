

















Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Live Score of IND vs ENG match being played at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, Chennai. See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 2nd Test Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 2nd Test between India vs England from Chennai here. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill solid as India’s lead cross 230-mark versus England on day 2 of the second Test in Chennai. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul as India wrapped up England for 134 all-out on day two. Rishabh Pant picks up two brilliant catches to dismiss Jack Leach and Ollie Pope, India one wicket away from wrapping up England’s first innings in third session of day two of the second Test in Chennai. See the latest IND vs ENG, India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Live Score, IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 Live cricket updates here. Axar Patel picks up his maiden Test wicket as he sent back Joe Root for 6, India dominate England on day 2 of the second Test in Chennai. Earlier, Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant half-century after Rohit Sharma’s 161 masterclass as India scored 329 in the first innings of second Test vs England at Chepauk. Check India vs England Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score and IND vs ENG Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs England Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Report: Ravichandran Ashwin's 29th Five-For Puts India in Command, Lead England by 249 Runs

Rohit Sharma oozed class with an aesthetically pleasing 161 on a challenging track, helping India seize the initiative with a solid opening day score of 300 for 6 against England in the second cricket Test on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahane looked equally attractive during his knock of 67 off 149 balls and the two Mumbaikars added 162 runs for the fourth wicket, making it worth the effort for the 15,000 who flocked the Chepauk as Indian cricket welcomed its fans back in the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A score of 350 plus in the first innings will be equivalent to 550 plus on any other track and Rishabh Pant”s (33 batting) dangerous presence could also take India well beyond the magic figure on this track. At stumps, he had debutant Axar Patel (5) for company. Also Read - India vs England 2021: PM Narendra Modi Turns Photographer, Shares Spectacular View of Chepauk During Chennai Visit

Rohit had scored six Test hundreds prior to this knock but he will be the first to admit that in terms of conditions on offer and the quality of attack he faced, the seventh one would be at the top of the list.

Firstly, he put India in a commanding position on a track which was way more difficult for batting than he made it look with 18 fours and two sixes in his 231-ball knock. Secondly, he put all the naysayers in their place by scoring runs when it mattered the most. The team is aiming for a comeback after a crushing 227-run loss in the first Test. Joe Root was marvellous with his sweep shot during the first Test but Rohit was simply magnificent with his execution on a doubly difficult track on which he gave England spinner Moeen Ali – 3/112 – a lesson in controlled aggression. The way Rohit put a big front-foot stride outside the off-stump to sweep deliveries off both Moeen and Jack Leach – 2/78 – will not be forgotten by all who were fortunate to witness the innings. Also Read - Kevin Pietersen Trolled For Blaming Spin-Friendly Chennai Pitch, Toss After England's Poor Show Against India in 2nd Test

IND vs ENG Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.