England win by four wickets to keep their hopes of making it to the semis alive. India were outplayed in all departments and they have a lot to think about.Also Read - Women's World Cup: Heather Knight Leads With Unbeaten 53 As England Beat India By 4 Wickets

Mithali Raj | Losing captain: We definitely didn’t have partnerships and it didn’t go our way despite getting what we wanted after losing the toss. When you lose you always think you are short on runs. Getting 200 could have had the match go either way. Every game we’ve done well as a fielding unit. It is a department where we have improved. We need to work very hard with our batting. It is an honour to play alongside Jhulan Goswami. It is difficult for any fast bowler to play at this level consistently. Also Read - ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: England Women vs India Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand at 6:30 AM IST March 16 Wednesday

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: ENGLAND WIN BY 4 WICKETS… India never looked in it as English captain Heather Knight led the chase to help her side win by four wickets. England have finally registered their first win and the oppositions they face should be worried now. Sciver too played well and so did Charlotte Dean with the ball.

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: England lose two quick wickets but England still on course for a win. But yes, India have given England something to think about going ahead. LIVE | Eng-W: 128/6 in 30 overs

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: England few runs away from a well-deserved win. They were clinical, with the ball, on the field and now with the bat. A few wrinkles to be ironed out for the defending champions going ahead.

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Amy Jones is out but captain Heather Knight is looking solid and is in no mood to give it away. India need a miracle from here on in. LIVE | Eng-W: 104/4 in 26 overs

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Captain Heather Knight has been the rock in the batting for England. Jhulan has been brought back in the attack, looks like Mithali is ready to use up all her options. Right way to go!

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Against the run of play, Sciver is out. A soft dismissal. She has already done the damage. Vastrakar strikes and gives India hope. LIVE | Eng-W: 69/3 in 17 overs

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Sciver and Knight have now put England in a commanding position. The English team is cruising and an Indian comeback looks unlikely at the moment. LIVE | Eng-W: 59/2 in 15 overs

    Sciver is playing a little gem here. She is aggressive in her shot-making. This win would give England a new lease of life in the tournament.

    LIVE | IND-W vs ENG-W Score, ICC WWC 2022: Knight and Sciver have steadied things and now look on course to get the required runs. With so less to defend, India are running out of ideas. LIVE | Eng-W: 48/2 in 14 overs