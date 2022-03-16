Highlights India vs England, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

England win by four wickets to keep their hopes of making it to the semis alive. India were outplayed in all departments and they have a lot to think about.

Mithali Raj | Losing captain: We definitely didn't have partnerships and it didn't go our way despite getting what we wanted after losing the toss. When you lose you always think you are short on runs. Getting 200 could have had the match go either way. Every game we've done well as a fielding unit. It is a department where we have improved. We need to work very hard with our batting. It is an honour to play alongside Jhulan Goswami. It is difficult for any fast bowler to play at this level consistently.

