    Live Score India vs England: Another day belongs to the England team as Joe Root slammed a majestic double ton to enter record books. While Ben Stokes also played a crucial knock off 82 runs to counter-attack Indian bowlers. In the end, Dom Bess and Jack Leach showed some resilience as England score 555/8 in 180 overs at Stumps

    Live updates India vs England: Back-to-back wickets for the Ishant Sharma! The senior pacer returned to the attack and did the job for his captain by removing Jos Butler and Jofra Archer on consecutive deliveries. It will be a good opportunity for the Indian bowlers to contain England under 550. England 528/8 in 170 overs

    Live Score and Updates India vs England: Jos Buttler and Dominic Bess are playing cautiously as they are looking to end this day without losing another wicket. While Indian bowlers are now trying hard to get another one to contain the English batting line-up. ENG 501/6 in 165 overs

    Live Score India vs England: Shahbaz Nadeem gets the big man as Joe Root departs for 218. Incredible innings from the England captain to put rest on the doubts over his credibility in the FAB 4 of modern-day cricket. This wicket might be a game-changer for the Indian team as it will be a good opportunity for the bowlers to restrict England under 550. England 477/6 in 154 overs

    India vs England Live updates: Finally Ravichandran Ashwin gets his first wicket of the day as he got Ollie Pope plumb in front of the wickets. Pope scored 34 runs and stitched a crucial 86-run stand with Root. India now need to capitalize on this breakthrough and need to take more now to bounce back in the game. England 473/5 in 152.2 overs

    Live Score India vs England: It will be interesting to see will England go for a 600 or 700 like Root said yesterday in the press conference or will declare the innings after 550. At this moment, it doesn’t look like that the Indian bowlers will be able to wrap England’s innings. England 469/4 in 151 overs

    Joe Root Becomes First Player in History to Slam Double Century in His 100th Test
    India vs England Live Score: England dominate another session in the first Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The visitors lost just one wicket in the second session as Ben Stoked missed his 11th Test century by 18 runs. While Joe Root didn’t disappoint anyone and slammed a majestic double ton and is still not out on 209. England 454/4 in 147 overs

    Live India vs England Score: SIX AND DOUBLE CENTURY FOR JOE ROOT! The England captain charges down the ground and slams the ball straight over the rope for a maximum as he reaches his double century. Excellent innings from a Fabolous Player. England 439/4 in 142.3 overs

    Live IND vs ENG Score: Joe Root is now stitching a crucial stand with Ollie Pope. After Stokes’ dismissal, Indian bowlers were high on confidence for a couple of overs and now it’s all faded. Desperate Virat Kohli also lost all three reviews. Meanwhile, Root is marching towards his double century. England 431/4 in 142 overs

Highlights India vs England 1st Test Day 2:

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of India vs England 1st Test match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Team India bowlers will look to take some quick wickets early on Day 2 to tighten their grip on the match. The bowlers looked ineffective on the opening day on a placid surface with no swing and spin to offer. On the other hand, England captain Joe Root will join a new partner in the middle as he will look to take the hosts to a massive total. Also Read - India vs England 1st Test Report: Joe Root Slams Historic Double Ton as Visitors Post Massive 555/8 on Day 2

Meanwhile, on Day 1, Root continued his golden form from the previous Test series against Sri Lanka and scored unbeaten 128 runs. On the other hand, Sibley, who struggled against the Lanka spinners returned to form and slammed 87 runs before getting out on the last delivery of the day. India pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Sibley with a toe-crushing yorker. At Stumps, with England were 263/3. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Laughing After Ravichandran Ashwin Misfields During 1st Test Day 2 in Chennai is EPIC | WATCH VIDEO

For India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets while ace-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin managed to get one. Also Read - Virat Kohli Makes Two DRS Blunders Against Ben Stokes, Joe Root in Chennai During 1st Test Against England | WATCH VIDEO

Playing XIs of both teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson