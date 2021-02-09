Live Updates

    Live updates India vs England: DONE AND DUSTED! England bowl out India for 192 runs to register a comprehensive 227 runs victory at MA Chidambaram Stadium. No body could have thought England would have dominated the high-flying Indian team like that. The match witnessed several excellent performances – Joe Root Double Ton, Ravichandran Ashwin – Six Wickets and Jimmy Anderson Lethal Spell on the final day. England beat India by 227 runs to take 1-0 lead.

    Live Score India vs England: OUT and It’s Almost Over for India now! Virat Kohli departs for 72 as the ball didn’t bounce much. And the wait for Kohli’s century continues. England will now look to wrap the match as soon as possible. Nothing much left now as Ishant Sharma comes in for bat. India 189/8

    India vs England Live Score: OUT! Jack Leach breaks the crucial stand as Ravichandran Ashwin departs for 9. Ashwin tried to play the cut shot but the awkward bounce left him helpless as he edged the ball to the wicketkeeper. It will be now very difficult to save the game with Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to come. India 171/7

    Live score India vs England 1st Test: Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are playing cautiously and fighting hard to keep India’s hope alive for a draw. Joe Root has brought Ben Stokes into the attack to give rest to his other bowlers. While he still is keeping Dom Bess away from Kohli as the Indian skipper has played him comfortably before Lunch. India 170/6

    Live Score India vs England: Skipper Virat Kohli finally reaches his half-century after seven Test innings. He needs to take the team forward and do the impossible and prove he is considered as the greatest batsman of this generation. While Jo Root is continuing with James Anderson and a spinner to build doubts in batsmen’s minds. India 156/4

    Live Score and Updates India vs England: England completely dominated the first session of Day 5 by claiming six wickets. It will be a tough task for the Indian team to save the game. James Anderson ran riot in the first Tests and claimed crucial three wickets to put India on backfoot. India 144/6 at Lunch

    Live Score India vs England: Virat Kohli is taking the charge over Dom Bess as he slammed back-to-back three boundaries in his last over. The Indian skipper is also marching towards his half-century. It will be an uphill task for him to save the game for India. While England will focus on taking the wickets of the other players to bowl India out. India 140/6 in 38 overs

    Live updates India vs England: OUT! Dom Bess joins the party as he gets the better of Washington Sundar and dismissed him on a duck. India are in massive trouble as England are in full control of this game. Virat Kohli is the only hope for India but he definitely needs support from others to save this game. India 117/6 in 34 overs

    Live Score and Updates IND vs ENG: PANT DEPARTS as JIMMY proves why he is one of the GOATS in world cricket. The southpaw failed to repeat the heroics of Brisbane and departed on 11. Team India is currently in massive trouble as the pressure is now on Virat Kohli to save the game as winning’s look like an impossible task now. India 110/5 in 32.3 overs

India vs England 1st Test Day 5

Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs England 1st Test Day 5 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Team India will resume the massive 420-run chase with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. India have already lost Rohit Sharma and posted 39/1 at Stumps on Day 4. The Gill-Pujara duo will play a crucial role to set up the game for hosts on the final day. India will also need Virat Kohli to get back to his best to keep their hopes alive in the game. Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root will bank on his spin duo Jack Leach and Dom Bess to contain Indian innings. Also Read - ICC World Test Championship Points Table Update: England Zoom to Top as India Drop to Fourth After Chennai Drubbing

The Day 4 of the Chennai Test brought several twists and turns at various stages of the game. India resumed their innings from 257/6 at Day 4 as Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin battled hard against England to extend their stand by 80 runs. However, Jack Leach broke the partnership with an excellent delivery which Ashwin edged to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. The tail failed to give any fight to England bowlers as India were bowled out for 337. Interestingly, the visitors decided to not enforce follow-on after taking the massive 241-run lead. Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st Test: England Outclass Virat Kohli's India in Chennai to Take 1-0 Lead

While, Ravichandran Ashwin brought his A-game on the table and claimed a six-wicket haul on Day 4. England bundled out for just 178 runs. Also Read - India vs England 2021: James Anderson Trends on Twitter After he Slices Through Virat Kohli's Men in Chennai

Playing XI of both teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem.

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson