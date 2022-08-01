AS IT HAPPENED | India vs England Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022 Score & Updates, Birmingham: That’s it!! It’s Full-Time! India have squandered their 4-1 lead as England came back from behind to level the game at 4-4. Brilliant match for the neutrals, even though the host will be the more happier side. FT IND 4-4 ENG | Indian men’s hockey team will look to continue its impressive start at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when it faces host nation England in its second Group B match on Monday. Manpreet Singh-led side beat Ghana 11-0 in their opening match on Sunday. Star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick on his 150th international appearance. Defender Jugraj Singh contributed with a brace while Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Varun Kumar and Akashdeep Singh all scored one goal each. A cause of concern for India would be the fact that it conceded seven penalty corners to Ghana. England too faced Ghana in its opening match and won 6-0 featuring a hat-trick from forward Nicholas Bandurak.Also Read - LIVE India vs Singapore Badminton Mixed Team Semi-Final, CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen Edges Out in First Game; India Lead 2-0

INDIA PLAYING XI: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Amit, Surender, Varun, Manpreet, Hardik, Shamsher, Akashdeep, Abhishek, Lalit Kumar. Also Read - CWG 2022: Sushila Devi Settles For Silver, Vijay Yadav Wins Bronze In Judo