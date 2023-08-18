Top Recommended Stories

Highlights IND vs IRE 1st T20I Score: India Beat Ireland By 2 Runs Via DLS Method

Ireland vs India, 1st T20I Cricket Score: India beat Ireland by two runs (DLS method) in the first T20I of the three-match series after the game was called off due to incessant rains here at Malahide Cricket Club Ground.

Updated: August 18, 2023 10:47 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Highlights IND vs IRE 1st T20I Score: India Beat Ireland By 2 Runs Via DLS Method.

AS IT HAPPENED | IND vs IRE, 1st T20I Cricket Updates

Dublin: India beat Ireland by two runs (DLS method) in the first T20I of the three-match series after the game was called off due to incessant rains here at Malahide Cricket Club Ground on Friday.

Bumrah, who made a comeback after being sidelined for 11 months due to a recurring back injury, won his first match as captain as India went 1-0 up in the series.

The star pacer shone on his much-awaited return, picking 2 wickets and delivering a fine death over. Debutant Prasidh Krishna and spinner Ravi Bishnoi also chipped in with 2 wickets each.

After suffering an early fall of wickets, Barry McCarthy scored maiden fifty (33-ball 51 not out) and built a crucial partnership with Curtis Campher (39 off 33), providing some stability after the early wobble. With the help of three massive overs, the hosts finished with a respectable total of 139/7 in 20 overs.

In response, India got off to a good start as the young opening duo Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad took the powerplay score to 40 for no loss. The very next over, Craig Young struck twice to send Jaiswal and Tilak Verma back to the pavilion.

Jaiswal sliced the pull after getting in a poor position, ball went high up and Paul Stirling ran in from midwicket to complete the deed. The next delivery, he made it two in two, removing Tilak Verma for duck.

When India were 47/2, the game underwent a delay as the rain got heavier to force the players to go off the field with India two runs ahead on the DLS as the par score at the end of 6.5 overs was 45.

With covers firmly in place as it was still raining, the two umpires had a chat with Bumrah and Paul Stirling and decided to call it a match.

Earlier, opting to bowl first after winning the toss, India got off to a flier as Bumrah’s double strike in the very first over reduced the hosts Ireland to 4/2. The visitors continued with their sustained bowling attack to keep Ireland on the back foot, taking down their top order within the powerplay.

The next over, Prasidh claimed his second in the form of George Dockrell, leading half of the Irish side heading back to the pavilion.

India continued with a dominant bowling showcase, with Bishnoi taking out Mark Adair in the 11 over, adding to the woes of Ireland’s batting performance as the hosts were reeling 59/6 in 11 overs.

Then, Barry McCarthy and Curtis Campher got into the rebuilding act, forming a 57-run stand for the seventh wicket. However, this partnership was disrupted by Arshdeep Singh in the 18th over.

McCarthy went for some lusty blows in the final over and completed his maiden fifty in 33 balls and thanks to Arshdeep’s expensive 20th over, Ireland posted 139/7.

Live Updates

  • 10:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE: Play has been called off!! India win the 1st T20I by 2 runs via DLS method.

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE: Here comes the rain!! The covers have come on and India are ahead by 2 runs in the DLS method. IND 47/2 (6.5)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Jaiswal and Tilak Verma have been sent back to the pavilion. Now it’s down to Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad to take the game from here on. IND 47/2 (6.5)

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: 5 overs gone, India are now at 33/0. They are going at a steady rate, a little less than the asking equation. But still they hold the advantage. IND 33/0 (5)

  • 9:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have opened the innings for India. The visitors are now at 10/0. IND 10/0 (1)

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Ireland have managed to set up a target of 140!! Barry McCarthy’s half-century have brought some respite and a respectable total on the board for Ireland. IRE 139/7 (20)

  • 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: OUT!! Arshdeep picks up his first wicket and removes the dangerous Campher! IRE 116/7 (18)

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: 17 overs gone, Ireland lead charge with Campher and McCarthy. Can Ireland go past 140 ? IRE 114/6 (17)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: 14 overs gone, Ireland are now at 80/6. Mark Adair was the last man to depart. Cutis Campher has been the pick of the batters so far for the home side. IRE 80/6 (14)

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: 10 overs have been completed and Ireland have just managed to put up a paltry score of 57/5. IRE 57/5 (10)

