Highlights IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Score: India Beat Ireland By 33 Runs To Clinch Series

Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Opener Andy Balbirnie was the lone ranger for Ireland with his 72 off 51 balls, but it went in vain as India beat Ireland by 33 runs in the second T20I at Malahide on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

Published: August 20, 2023 10:57 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Highlights IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Score: India Beat Ireland By 33 Runs To Clinch Series.

AS IT HAPPENED | INDIA vs IRELAND, 2ND T20I Cricket Updates

Dublin, Aug 20: Opener Andy Balbirnie was the lone ranger for Ireland with his 72 off 51 balls, but it went in vain as India beat Ireland by 33 runs in the second T20I at Malahide on Sunday and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

After Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored India’s innings with a fine fifty while Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh dished out impactful knocks in carrying India to a competitive 185-5, the bowlers, led by a superb Jasprit Bumrah, kept Ireland to 152-8.

Ireland’s chase began with Balbirnie taking a brace of boundaries off Arshdeep Singh in the second over. But Prasidh Krishna pushed Ireland on the backfoot in the next over – taking out Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker with short balls. Ravi Bishnoi dealt Ireland another blow in the power-play by castling Harry Tector.

But Balbirnie continued to march forward and resurrect Ireland’s chase. He began with a brace of slog-sweeps for fours off Washington Sundar just after power-play ended. Though Curtis Campher fell after reverse-paddling to point off Bishnoi, Balbirnie smacked Shivam Dube for a brace of sixes and slog-swept Bishnoi for four to reach his fifty.

Despite this, Ireland’s required run-rate continued to soar, though Balbirnie and George Dockrell took a six each off Krishna and Bishnoi. India’s upper hand strengthened when Dockrell was run-out by Bishnoi while Balbirnie had a faint edge caught behind by Sanju Samson off Arshdeep.

Bumrah returned in the back-end of the innings to take out Barry McCarthy and a rampaging Mark Adair, who hit three sixes off Arshdeep and Prasidh. The Indian skipper didn’t concede any boundary in his four overs, one of which was a maiden coming off in the last over of the game, as the visitors’ have now won the series with a match left.

Brief Scores: India 185-5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 58, Sanju Samson 40; Barry McCarthy 2-36, Craig Young 1-29) beat Ireland 152-8 in 20 overs (Andy Balbirnie 72; Jasprit Bumrah 2-15, Prasidh Krishna 2-29) by 33 runs

Live Updates

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: That’s it!! India win the series with a match to go!! Ireland finish on 152/8 as the visitors clinch this match by 33 runs. IRE 152/8 (20)

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: Final over coming up, Ireland need 38 to win.

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: 18 overs gone, Ireland are now at 137/7. 51 runs needed from the last 2 overs. Difficult but not impossible. IRE 137/7 (18)

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: OUT!! Balbirnie’s onslaught comes to an end!! Arshdeep Singh scalps the all important wicket! Ireland surely have lost the game now! IRE 124/6 (16)

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: OUT!! Finally a wicket for India!! Prasidh Krishna picks up his third wicket!! Balbirnie keeps Ireland in hunt. IRE 177/5 (15.2)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: 14 gone, Ireland are now at 102/4. The run-rate has now gone past 14. IRE 102/4 (14)

  • 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: 13 gone, Ireland are now at 94/4. Balbirnie’s fifty keeps the home side alive. IRE 94/4 (13)

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: OUT!! Ravi Bishnoi strikes again!! 2 a piece now for Prasidh Krishna and Bishnoi! He breaks the partnership to remove Curtis Campher. Ireland are now in big trouble. IRE 77/4 (11)

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: 10 overs have been completed in the Ireland innings. Campher and Balbirnie are building up a partnership, but things are not in their favour as the required run has now gone up over 12. IRE 63/3 (10)

  • 9:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Score: 8 gone, Ireland with Campher and Balbirnie now stand at 53/3. The asking rate has gone over 11. India clearly on the driver’s seat. IRE 53/3 (8)

