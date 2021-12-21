HIGHLIGHTS INDIA vs JAPAN ASIAN CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2021

Dhaka: Japan beat India by 5-3. This is Japan’s 2nd every victory against India. South Korea Awaits for them in the Final. India take on Japan in the Semi-Final of the Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final on Tuesday in Dhaka Bangladesh. The Indian team topped the group stage with four points ahead of second placed South Korea and now face Japan in the penultimate round of the competition. India are on an unbeaten run and they have already beaten the Japanese side by a huge margin of 6-0 in their last group game of the tournament. Harmanpreet Singh is currently the top score of the tournament with 6 goals and will be looking to extend his goal-scoring spree. India will be hoping to play their 5th final in the history of the competition and now will be aim for a third consecutive showdown of the biggest stage of Asian Hockey. Japan last played in the final back in 2013 against Pakistan in a losing cause at their own backyard. The Japanese have a big task in hand as India will be the obvious favourites going into the semi-final match. India vs Japan Live score today, IND vs JAP hockey Live video, Live Asian Champions Trophy, Asian Champions Trophy Live, IND vs JAP live score, Disney+ Hotstar live hockey match today online, Live Hockey Match Streaming, Watch IND vs JAP Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final live match, IND vs JAP LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs Japan match, IND vs JAP Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live match score, India vs Japan Live Hockey Score. You can watch India vs Japan Live Blog from Dhaka, Bangladesh.Also Read - Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Japan Stun India 5-3 in Semi-Finals; Face South Korea in Final

Also Read - Toyota To Halt Operations Of Six Plants In Japan, To Operate Only Five Days In December

Also Read - Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021 Results: Harmanpreet Singh Shines as India Crush Japan 6-0 to Book Semifinal Berth

Live Updates

  • 9:01 PM IST

    That’s it ! That’s all we have from our Live Blog ! We’ll see you next time, till then goodbye !

  • 7:36 PM IST

    India face Pakistan for the bronze medal match on at 3:00 pm IST. The FINAL between South Korea and Japan will start from 5:30 pm IST.

  • 7:35 PM IST
    INTERESTING STATS

  • 7:30 PM IST
    HEARTBREAK FOR INDIA !

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Japan Semi-Final Score and Updates: Japan’s Seren Tanaka adjudged as Man of the Match.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Japan Semi-Final Score and Updates: This is Japan’s second ever victory against the Indians in 19 meetings ! Victory accomplished at the right occasion !

  • 7:18 PM IST
    LIVE India vs Japan Semi-Final Score and Updates: That’s it ! Full Time ! Japan against all odds have beaten India and how ! Score-line reads 5-3 in favour of the Japanese ! Not India’s day today, they have completely outclassed ! Japan will now face South Korea in the Final ! FULL TIME: India 3-5 Japan
  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Japan Semi-Final Score and Updates: India score third goal from a penalty corner !! Japan Lead 5-3 now !

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Japan Semi-Final Score and Updates: Penalty corner and India make full use of it ! Harmanpreet Singh smashes his 7th goal of the tournament. IND 2-5 JAP

  • 6:54 PM IST
    LIVE India vs Japan Semi-Final Score and Updates: End of third-quarter, Japan has set one foot in the final already !