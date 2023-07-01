Home

IND vs LBN, SAFF C'ship 2023: Sunil Chhetri and Co Win 4-2 On Penalties, Set Final Clash With Kuwait. The Indian senior men's team will face Lebanon for the third time in little over a fortnight in the semi-final of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship 2023, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Lebanon SAFF Championship 2023

Bengaluru: India defeated Lebanon 4-2 on penalties after it ended goalless post extra time, in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, July 1, 2023, to book their spot in the summit clash of the competition.

The Blue Tigers will get a shot at defending their SAFF Championship title against Kuwait at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on July 4, after heroics from India keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu helped India enter the SAFF Championships final.

Gurpreet saved the first Lebanon penalty by Maatouk, giving the Indian penalty takers the confidence to put their spot-kicks into the back of the net. Chhetri, Anwar, Mahesh and Udanta converted their first four penalties for India, while Walid Shour and Mohamad Sadek netted their kicks for Lebanon. Khalil Bader sent the fourth and last penalty for Lebanon into the stands, sending India into the final.

Lebanon and India faced each other twice last month in the Hero Intercontinental Cup, with the latter keeping two clean sheets and winning one tie. The Cedars started the SAFF Championship semi-final with a lot of impetus, looking to break their duck against an Indian defence that was without experienced centre-back Sandesh Jhingan, who was suspended, having picked up two bookings in the group stage. Mehtab Singh came in as the replacement for the 29-year-old.

Also missing for India, were striker Rahim Ali, and head coach Igor Stimac, both of whom had been sent off in their last match against Kuwait.

Nader Matar had the opportunity to put Lebanon in the lead in the first minute itself, after being played into the six-yard box. His volley, however, lacked any semblance of control, and flew off into the Bengaluru night.

Zain Al Abidine Farran had another chance in the opening exchanges, but India keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood in Lebanon’s way this time.

Weathering the early storm, India looked to change the tempo of the game, as they tried to keep the ball and slow down the pace. Mehtab picked up an early booking, as he tried to keep Hassan Maatouk out.

The Blue Tigers soon altered their system, pushing Jeakson Singh back between the two centre-backs while in possession. More importantly, it was when they were out of possession that they really tightened the screws on Lebanon, pressing high with captain Sunil Chhetri leading from the front.

That began to yield results for India, as Lebanon were no more able to build up from the back, and the Blue Tigers began to get a few turnovers in the opposition half. Anirudh Thapa was the benefactor of this shift in strategy, as Jeakson’s deep role allowed him the freedom in the middle of the park to show his creativity.

Thapa, receiving a pass from Subhasish Bose on the left flank, sent in a cross at the far post, where an onrushing Pritam Kotal nodded the ball into the side netting.

Minutes later, Abdul Sahal Samad earned a free-kick in the opposition third, and Thapa sent in another peach of a delivery that Subhasish managed to get a head-on, but the effort went wide.

Thapa threaded yet another through ball to Lallianzuala Chhangte minutes after the half-hour mark, but the latter’s half volley went over.

With the half-time whistle approaching, Chhangte managed to lose his marker on the right and sent in a low cross at the near post, but Lebanon goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil was on hand to collect it.

Gurpreet was called into action for the first time after the opening exchanges, just minutes before the half-time whistle, as he denied Maatouk another opportunity to put Lebanon in the lead.

India well and truly had the momentum after the change of ends, as they began the second half with a good tempo. However, Lebanon defended in a resolute manner, denying the hosts any clear opportunities inside their box.

India assistant coach Mahesh Gawali, deputising on the touchline for Stimac, made his first change of the game near the hour mark, bringing on Nikhil Poojary in place of Kotal.

Majority of the second half turned out to be a more subdued affair, as both sides struggled to get their efforts on target. Chhangte had a crack for India, while Farran tried his luck for Lebanon. Both attempts were unsuccessful.

With a little over 15 minutes of regulation time to go, Gawali introduced three more players into the fray, bringing on Rohit Kumar, Mahesh Naorem, and Akash Mishra, in place of Thapa, Sahal, and Subhasish, respectively.

Jeakson kept playing a key role in acting as a shield for the back line, and with 10 minutes to go, he made a crucial interception and played Mishra through on the left. The fullback burst forward and threaded it through to Ashique, who sent a searching cross for Chhetri at the far post, but it evaded the India captain.

India came closest to taking the lead with three minutes of regulation time left, when a dangerous corner by Mahesh Naorem struck Zain on the head and the ball proceeded to crash into the woodwork. Udanta Singh soon replaced Ashique Kuruniyan in injury time, before the referee blew the long whistle, which meant that the two teams would have another 30 minutes to decide the matter.

It was time to dig deep, and 38-year-old Sunil Chhetri did dig deep indeed, as he drove his way into the Lebanon box at the start of extra time, but Lebanon keeper Khalil was on hand to keep him out. The India captain shot over the cross-bar minutes later off a cross from Udanta; the scores were still undisturbed.

The tides turned in the second half of extra time, with Lebanon having a go at India. Substitute Khalil Bader had a crack from long range, sending his effort wide. Maatouk also got into a dangerous position for sending in a cross from the right, but Mehtab Singh was on hand to clear it.

India, however, slowly began to claw their way back, and Rohit initiated a brilliant counter attack that saw Udanta enter the Lebanon box. He sold a couple of stepovers, before running out of real estate, as Lebanon keeper Khalil came off his line to smother the ball.

Lebanon, anticipating the impending penalty shootout, brought on substitute goalkeeper Ali Sabeh in place of Mehdi Khalil in injury time of extra time. The two teams soon ran out of time, as the referee blew his whistle sending the match into the dreaded penalty shootout.

Gurpreet turned out to be the hero of the penalty shootout for India, as he saved the first Lebanon penalty by Maatouk, giving the Indian penalty takers the confidence to put their spot-kicks into the back of the net. Chhetri, Anwar, Mahesh and Udanta converted their penalties for India, while Walid Shour and Mohamad Sadek netted their kicks for Lebanon. Khalil Bader sent the fourth and last penalty for Lebanon into the stands, sending India into the final.

India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Subhasish Bose (Akash Mishra 74’), Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal (Nikhil Poojary 57’); Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa (Rohit Kumar 74’), Sahal Abdul Samad (Mahesh Naorem 74’); Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan (Udanta Singh 90+1’), Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri.

