Live Updates

  • 3:44 PM IST

    Rightfully so, Ross Taylor scores the winning runs, he’s taken his team home, unbeaten on 109, New Zealand snap their losing streak to win the 1st ODI by 4 wickets.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    Scores are tied, New Zealand need just the 1 run to win

  • 3:38 PM IST

    It’s getting really close, here in Hamilton! Bumrah concedes just 3 from his over, New Zealand 334/6 in 47 overs (Taylor 107, Santner 1), the Kiwis need 14 from the final 3 overs.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    ANOTHER ONE! Colin de Grandhomme has been run out for 5. Are New Zealand taking away the chokers tag from South Africa? 331/6 in 46 overs, they need 17 runs from the last 4 overs.

  • 3:29 PM IST

    WOAH! Is there a late twist in the tale? Neesham hasn’t timed this well and Kedar Jadhav picks it up cleanly at long-on, Neesham departs for 9, New Zealand 328/5 in 45.2 overs.

  • 3:27 PM IST

    It’s all too easy for New Zealand now, they need 20 runs from 29 balls (Ross Taylor 104, James Neesham 9)

  • 3:20 PM IST

    Century No.21 in ODIs for Ross Taylor – off just 73 balls – New Zealand 320/4 in 43.1 overs, need 28 off 43 balls

  • 3:12 PM IST

    WICKET! Tom Latham charges down to Kuldeep Yadav and is caught at long-on – he goes for 69 off 48 balls – is this the opening India’s been waiting for? – Will NZ wilt again?

  • 3:06 PM IST

    2000 international runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton for Ross Taylor

  • 3:05 PM IST

    300 up for New Zealand in the 41st over

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. After a humiliating 5-0 loss to India, hosts NZ would look to bounce back in the 5-0 over format, but it will not be easy without a regular skipper and premier batsman Kane Williamson, who is set to miss the series due to a shoulder injury.

India will have new openers at the top of the order – debutants Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are set to open the batting. Expectations would be high on stand-in-skipper Tom Latham to deliver.

IND vs NZ SQUADS

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C & WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Scott Kuggeleijn

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.