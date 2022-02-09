LIVE SCORE INDW vs NZW One-Off T20I, Live Match Today Updates

After a good start from the hists, Indian spinners managed to pull things back. Vastrakar and Deepti picked up two wickets apiece, while Suzie Bates with 36 was the top-scorer for the hosts. LIVE | NZW: 155/5 in 20 overs

The Indian women’s cricket team will get to fine-tune its ODI World Cup preparations in a six-game limited-overs series against hosts New Zealand, beginning with the one-off T20 here on Wednesday. The one-off T20 is scheduled ahead of the five ODIs starting February 12. Though the team will be looking to win, it will also be approaching the 20-over game to get used to the conditions with the bigger goal for World Cup in mind.

Live Updates

  • 8:38 AM IST

    HIGHLIGHTS | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: Asked to bat first, New Zealand outplayed India in all three facets of the game to win the match by 18 runs.

  • 8:25 AM IST

  • 8:23 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: India needs 36 off 12 balls. They do not have the big hitters here and that puts them on the backfoot.

  • 8:17 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: India has lost Sabbhineni and Richa is quick succession and now it looks like they are out of it. The team missed Smriti Mandhana at the top one may say.

  • 8:04 AM IST

  • 8:01 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: Sabbhineni and Richa Ghish now need to come up with the heroics if India wants to run New Zealand close. At the moment, the Ferns are well and truly in control of the game.

  • 7:55 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: Just when it seemed India would now up the ante, captain Harmanpreet departs. From here, the task gets even stiffer for India. Someone needs to play a blinder if India wants to stay in the reckoning. LIVE | INDW: 67/3 in 11 overs

  • 7:49 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: At the midway point of the Indian innings, they are trailing and need to up the ante if they want to give themselves a chance of gunning down 156.

  • 7:46 AM IST

  • 7:44 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: The Ferns have been disciplined with their bowling and that is making things difficult for India. If India has to chase 156, Harmanpreet would be the key.