India vs Qatar Football Updates FIFA World Cup Qualifier: 0-1

Live Updates

  • 12:34 AM IST

    That’s all we have for today ! We’ll see you next time at our Live Blog ! Till then stay safe and goodbye !

  • 12:30 AM IST

  • 12:28 AM IST

    Live Updates India vs Qatar: 3 additional minutes are over ! Qatar victorious on the day, the solitary goal was enough to see them through. Even though India never really looked threatening except for a few chances. Qatar had numerous chances, but Gurpreet gave it all in thwarting away the Qatarians. Considering they were a man down, it was a decent performance from the Indians.

  • 12:23 AM IST

    Live Updates India vs Qatar: The Qatar left-back Abdel Karimkept trying all evening long, from close range and far but couldn’t find a way past Gurpreet. He is now replaced by Homam Ahmed. IND 0-1 QAT|89th Minute

  • 12:22 AM IST

    Live Updates India vs Qatar:.The newly signed ATK Mohun Bagan forward getting a feel of playing alongside his club team-mate Manvir Singh against whom he will be battling for a spot in the XI in the ISL. Liston Colaco comes on ! IND 0-1 QAT|84th Minute

  • 12:13 AM IST

  • 12:11 AM IST

    Live Updates India vs Qatar: Substitution for Qatar ! Youssef Out, Ismael in ! IND 0-1 QAT|79th Minute

  • 12:05 AM IST

    Live Updates India vs Qatar: Akash Mishra comes on as well. Another promising youngster, who played really well for Hyderabad in the ISL. IND 0-1 QAT|74th Minute

  • 12:00 AM IST

    Live Updates India vs Qatar: Apuia is coming on ! He had a brilliant ISL season with NorthEast United this season. Glan Martin makes way for him. Another debut for Team India tonight. IND 0-1 QAT|66th Minute

  • 11:58 PM IST

    Live Updates India vs Qatar: Substitution for Qatar ! Muntari off, Alahraq comes in ! IND 0-1 QAT|65th Minute