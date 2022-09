AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Singapore, India vs Singapore Hung Thinh Tournament: India has to settle with a 1-1 draw. Fandi gave Singapore the lead before Ashique Kuruniyan made it all square few minutes later.Also Read - India vs Singapore, Hung Thinh Tournament Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Amrinder Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh Konsham, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Vikram Partap Singh, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.

Singapore Squad: Hassan Sunny, Mukundan Maran, Zaiful Nizam, Amirul Adli, Hariss Harun, Irfan Fandi, Joshua Pereira, Nazrul Nazari, Ryaan Sanizal, Ryhan Stewart, Adam Swandi, Hafiz Nor, Hazzuwan Halim, Ho Wai Loon, M Anumanthan, Shah Shahiran, Shahdan Sulaiman, Syed Firdaus Hassan, Glenn Kweh, Ikhsan Fandi, Ilhan Fandi, Sahil Suhaimi, Taufik Suprano.