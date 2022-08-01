AS IT HAPPENED | CWG 2022, Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022: India vs South Africa Badminton Mixed Team Quarter-Finals: It was another successful day for the Indian shuttlers on Day 3 as they saw off the South African test in the Quarter-Final stage of the competition, quite comprehensively and kept themselves alive in quest for the Gold medal. Sumeet and Ashwini gave a 1-0 lead to India by getting the better off Jared and Diedre in the first match-up. Lakshya Sen was unstoppable as he defeated young Caden Kakora with ease. Aakarshi Kashyap rounded off a memorable victory over Johanita Scholtz, confirming an automatic semi-final berth due to a 3-0 lead and as a result the last two matches didn’t take place. The Indians will now face either Scotland or Singapore in the last 4 stage of the competition.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Achinta Sheuli Looks Good to Clinch Gold

IND vs SA FINAL RESULTS:-
Sumeet & Ashwini BEAT Jared & Deidre 21-9, 21-11. 
Lakshya Sen BEAT Caden Kakora 21-5, 21-6. 
Aakarshi Kashyap BEAT  Johanita Scholtz. 21-11, 21-16. 
Satwik & Chirag vs Jared & Robert.
Live Updates

  • 11:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Badminton: That’s all we have from the live coverage as India has already taken a 3-0 lead, there’ no point of conducting the last two games. India will play either Scotland or Singapore in the last 4 stage, which is on 1st August, We’ll see you tomorrow, till then goodbye, take care and goodnight from India.

  • 11:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Aakarshi Kashyap beat Johanita Scholtz 21-11, 21-16 in the third match-up. India have booked a berth in the semi-final stage. The semi-finalists are in well course to defend their title.

  • 11:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Aakarshi Kashyap carry forward her momentum in the second set as well. She lead the South African by 8-5, a slender lead.

  • 11:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: That’s it ! Aakarshi Kashyap win the first game. She wins by 21-11.

  • 11:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: The South African is fighting back but the Kashyap still lead by 17-10.

  • 11:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: The Indian extends the lead after the break to 12-3.

  • 11:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Scholtz closes down the gap to 7-3. But the Indian extends the lead to 9-3.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Aakarshi Kashyap is off to a flier in the first set! The Indian lead by 5-1.

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: Next up is a Women’s Singles match between Aakarshi Kashyap and Johanita Scholtz. India lead 2-0.

  • 10:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, Badminton: That’s it!! India emerge victorious yet again! Sen Beat Kakora 21-5, 21-6. India Lead 2-0.