AS IT HAPPENED | CWG 2022, Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022: India vs South Africa Badminton Mixed Team Quarter-Finals: It was another successful day for the Indian shuttlers on Day 3 as they saw off the South African test in the Quarter-Final stage of the competition, quite comprehensively and kept themselves alive in quest for the Gold medal. Sumeet and Ashwini gave a 1-0 lead to India by getting the better off Jared and Diedre in the first match-up. Lakshya Sen was unstoppable as he defeated young Caden Kakora with ease. Aakarshi Kashyap rounded off a memorable victory over Johanita Scholtz, confirming an automatic semi-final berth due to a 3-0 lead and as a result the last two matches didn't take place. The Indians will now face either Scotland or Singapore in the last 4 stage of the competition.

IND vs SA FINAL RESULTS:-

Sumeet & Ashwini BEAT Jared & Deidre 21-9, 21-11.

Lakshya Sen BEAT Caden Kakora 21-5, 21-6.

Aakarshi Kashyap BEAT Johanita Scholtz. 21-11, 21-16.

