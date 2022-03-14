Highlights IND vs SL 2nd Test

AS IT HAPPEND: Dimuth Karunaratne’s well-made century goes in vain as Sri Lanka lost the second and final Day/Night Test by 238 runs in Bengaluru on Monday. This was India’s fourth straight series whitewash on home turf. With the huge win inside the first two sessions on Day three, the hosts have completed a 2-0 series sweep and pocketed 12 points as part of World Test Championship (WTC) tally. This was India’s fifteenth consecutive series victory at home since losing to England in December 2012. India are the only side in the world to have achieved this feat, the second best being 10 consecutive series victories — far behind than India’s tally of 15. India won the first Test against Sri Lanka convincingly as well, there by winning the series 2-0. Rishabh Pant was adjudged the Player of the Series for the brilliant show with the bat as well as behind the stumps. Iyer took the Player of the Match award for his twin half-centuries in both the innings on a difficult pitch. Brief scores: India 252 and 303/9 d in 68.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 67; Praveen Jayawickrama 4/78) beat Sri Lanka 109 and 208 all out in 59.3 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 107; Kusal Mendis 54; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/55, Jasprit Bumrah 3/23) by 238 runs.Also Read - IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma Hints At Shreyas Iyer Replacing Big Boots Of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane

Check India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score and IND vs SL Day Night Test Live Streaming Online, IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 3 Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3 Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - IND vs SL 2nd Test: India Inflict Consecutive Series Whitewash Against Sri Lanka as Visitors Go Down By 238 Runs

Also Read - India Record 15th Consecutive Series Win At Home Since Losing To ENG In Dec 2012; Most By Any Team

Live Updates

  • 8:04 PM IST

    That’s it ! That’s all we have from our LIVE Coverage, we’ll see you next time, till then goodbye and take care !

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Rohit Sharma | India captain – It’s been a good run, enjoyed it personally and as a team, there were so many things we wanted to achieve and I think we did. No doubt about it (on Ravindra Jadeja), we have seen him grow as a batter, he seems to be getting better and better, at 7, he strengthens the batting, and he’s a complete package, with his fielding and bowling, brings a lot to the team. He has just carried on from the T20s (on Shreyas Iyer), he didn’t get out there a single time and he’s carried it into the Tests. He knew he was replacing Pujara and Rahane, big boots to fill, but he’s obviously doing it really well. He seems to get better in every Test, especially in these conditions (on Rishabh Pant). The England series (at home) was challenging, but looks like the confidence is back, with his catches and stumpings. It was kind of him to say that (on Ashwin), but it was my feeling (about being the best bowler), he does something for the team whenever he’s given the ball, gives match-winning performance every time he’s given the ball, so I think he’s a legend of the game. Comes up with the goods every time the ball is handed to him. It’s been challenging (on D/N Tests at home), third Test and we’re still learning about how to handle (the conditions). The crowd coming back and celebrating with us has been so pleasing.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Rishabh Pant | Player of the series – I think both (batting and keeping), you need to keep evolving, I’ve made mistakes in the past and want to keep improving. It’s not in my mindset, the wicket was difficult to play, so I thought I will look for quick runs. I’ll do whatever the team management want me to do. I think it’s more about confidence, previously, I used to think too much, now I’m only focusing on every ball.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Shreyas Iyer | Player of the Match – That wasn’t my normal approach, but I saw the batters struggling, so I knew I had to be attacking and put the pressure back on the bowlers. I was batting on 55 when he came in, and then I added around 40 more runs. I could have got out earlier as well, so didn’t worry about the hundred. I just wanted to bat as many balls as possible, knew that I had some support down the order with Shami and Bumrah. I have always dreamt about playing Test cricket for India, good feeling to come and contribute, want to keep this going.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: SHREYAS IYER has been adjudged as the Player of the Match. RISHABH PANT, Player of the Series.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Dimuth Karunaratne | Sri Lanka captain – I would have been more happier if we had won, but it was a tough one, we batted under lights and it was tough. But I have worked hard on my batting. We have a good team, the batting didn’t capitalize on these conditions, the bowling was good, but we kept bowling loose deliveries every now and then, that’s what we need to work on going further. There have been several youngsters coming up and this was an experience for them. It has been special playing alongside Lakmal and I wish him well for the upcoming county season.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    STAT | India complete the 2021/22 home season undefeated.
    4 Tests | 3 wins | 1 draw
    3 ODIs | 3 wins
    9 T20Is | 9 wins

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Axar Patel: I don’t think much when I am the third spinner in the team. I know Ashwin and Jadeja will complete the work. I just try to play to my strength. Like Ash Bhai said, he bowls first and we speak about what is the right pace to bowl on the surface. And that’s how I start my spell, start with my strengths and then within an over I know what to do. I would like to wish him (Ashwin) the best. We bonded at Delhi Capitals and I am going to miss him but anything can happen at the auctions.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Ashwin: I am not giving it a thought as to what I need to accomplish in a game. It has become more about how I build up into a series. The pink ball was a bit of a challenge this game as we are coming from a red-ball game and the ball behaves differently, so it took a couple of overs every time we got into a spell. It is about being there in the moment, getting into the spell and getting into rhythm. I enjoyed the spell today. It is a combination of a lot of things and it is an internal battle to try and understand the rhythm and pace I want to bowl. I thought the Ahmedabad pitch was much quicker and had more bounce than this one. Whenever the batsmen was getting beaten it was by a big margin. I thought Dimuth batted beautifully, whenever he used his feet it was a touch difficult to try and pull the length back. It was a different challenge but nonetheless a new experience. When I was bowling over the wicket he (Mendis) was covering the angle nicely and that’s why I went round the wicket.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: It was a Test that was dominated by the bowlers, in spite of those knocks from Shreyas Iyer and Dimuth Karunaratne. India opted to bat first on a slow track and it was Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant who made sure that they post a competitive total on the board.