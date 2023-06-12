ZEE Sites

  • Highlights India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023: Sunil Chhetri Propels Blue Tigers To 1-0 Victory
Highlights India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023: Sunil Chhetri Propels Blue Tigers To 1-0 Victory

India sealed their spot in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final after a hard-fought victory over Vanuatu on Tuesday at the Kalinga Stadium.

Published: June 12, 2023 9:30 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar: India sealed their spot in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final after a hard-fought victory over Vanuatu on Monday at the Kalinga Stadium. The winning goal came from the foot of captain Sunil Chhetri, who extended his international goal-scoring tally to 86 strikes. The Blue Tigers next play Lebanon on Thursday, 15th June.

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

Vanuatu Squad: Anthony Tawia, Massing Kalotang, Brian Kaltak, Tasso Jeffery, James Chilia, Jason Thomas, Timothy Loic Messeck Boulet, Lee Taiwia, Raoul Coulon, Selwyn Vatu, Claude Aru, Alick John, Michel Coulon, Lency Philip, Joe Moses, Johnathan Spookey Jack, Goddin Tenene, Jean Pierre Taussi, Barry Kalpovi, John Well Wohale, Jordy Tasip, Alex Saniel, Azariah Soromon.

Live Updates

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VUT, Intercontinental Cup 2023: FULL-TIME!! That’s it!! India have won this game and have qualified for yet another Intercontinental Cup final. It was a tough match, but India did really well to eke out a hard-fought victory. FT: IND 1-0 VUT (Sunil Chhetri)

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VUT, Intercontinental Cup 2023: GOAAAL!!!!! Sunil Chhetri smashes it from close range. Loose ball picked up perfectly and volleyed it past the helpless Vanuatu goalee. Finally Blue Tigers lead! IND 1-0 VUT (81st Min) (Chhetri)

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VUT, Intercontinental Cup 2023: India are dominating play and creating as much chances as possible but haven’t been clinical in finishing. Chhetri had the best of chances from a free header but he aimed it outside the sticks. IND 0-0 VUT (63rd Min)

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup 2023: HALF-TIME!! Nothing to separate both the sides, but the Indians mostly had the better chances. Another 45 minutes awaits. HT: IND 0-0 VUT

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup 2023: The Indians are trying their best in the attack but the Vanuatu players have done really well so far to close them down. Even they’ve troubled the Indians with their frequent breaks down the wings. IND 0-0 VUT (30th Min)

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Great, composed football from the Indian team!! It deserved a goal, but Liston Colaco didn’t get the perfect elevation in the shot. IND 0-0 VUT (21st Min)

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup 2023: India pushing men forward to generate an opening. Mahesh had a shot inside the box but it was closed down well and Chhetri also managed to get a head from an in-swinging of Kotal. The Blue Tigers are on the move. IND 0-0 VUT (12th Min)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup 2023: We are 5 minutes into the game, the visitors building pressure, making the home side work for every ball. IND 0-0 VUT (5th Min)

  • 7:11 PM IST

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Nandha Kumar had a brilliant season with Odisha FC, which earned him a move to Kolkata giants East Bengal. He will be making his senior national team debut. What a feeling!

