By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Highlights India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023: Sunil Chhetri Propels Blue Tigers To 1-0 Victory
India sealed their spot in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final after a hard-fought victory over Vanuatu on Tuesday at the Kalinga Stadium.
AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023
Bhubaneswar: India sealed their spot in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final after a hard-fought victory over Vanuatu on Monday at the Kalinga Stadium. The winning goal came from the foot of captain Sunil Chhetri, who extended his international goal-scoring tally to 86 strikes. The Blue Tigers next play Lebanon on Thursday, 15th June.
Also Read:
- India vs Vanuatu LIVE Streaming, Intercontinental Cup 2023: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV
- Intercontinental Cup 2023: Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte Help India Beat Mongolia 2-0
- ISL: Bengaluru FC Star Javi Hernandez Hails Sunil Chhetri As India's Best Ever Player, Heaps Praise On Indian Football's Competitive Nature
India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.
Vanuatu Squad: Anthony Tawia, Massing Kalotang, Brian Kaltak, Tasso Jeffery, James Chilia, Jason Thomas, Timothy Loic Messeck Boulet, Lee Taiwia, Raoul Coulon, Selwyn Vatu, Claude Aru, Alick John, Michel Coulon, Lency Philip, Joe Moses, Johnathan Spookey Jack, Goddin Tenene, Jean Pierre Taussi, Barry Kalpovi, John Well Wohale, Jordy Tasip, Alex Saniel, Azariah Soromon.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.