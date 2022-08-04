India vs Wales Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 Highlights: Harmanpreet’s Hat-trick Powers IND To 4-1 Win Over Wales; Harmanpreet’s Hat-trick Puts India On Top; IND 3-0 WAL; Harmanpreet’s Twin Goals Keep India Ahead At First Half; IND 0-0 WAL At The End of 1st Quarter | The Indian men’s hockey team continued the unbeaten run at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after thrashing Canada 8-0 in its third Pool B match, here on Wednesday. Harmanpreet Singh (7′, 56′), and Akashdeep Singh (37′, 60′) scored a brace each, while Amit Rohidas (10′), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (20′), Gurjant Singh (27′), and Mandeep Singh (58′) scored one goal each for India. With the win, India climbed to the top of the Pool B table with seven points in three games courtesy of their superior goal difference over England. Both England and India have two wins and a draw under their belt but India hold the edge with a goal difference of +19 compared to England’s +8. Meanwhile, Canada are yet to win a match at Birmingham 2022.Also Read - CWG 2022, Boxing: Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria Advance To Semi-Final, Assure Medals For India

Live Updates

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: Another penalty corner for India. Will India finish it on a high note? Penalty corner stays as Welsh rusher ran in the line. Penalty corner denied. Few seconds left in the match. IT’s ALL OVER!!! – IND 4-1 WAL

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: Wales finally open their account as the scoreline is now 4-1 in favour of India. Indian defence now has to block now any more goals if they wish to face anyone else apart from Australia. IND 4-1 WAL (12″) – 4th Quarter

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: GOAL!!! The decision goes in favour of India as India lead by 4-0 now. This game is becoming a lost cause now for the Welsh. They need to decrease the goal deficit now. IND 4-0 WAL (8″) – 4th Quarter

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: Another penalty corner for India. India missed but it is another penalty corner and this time, it can be a penalty stroke for India. YES!!! Harmanpreet has got a great chance for the hat-trick. HAT-TRICK!!! Phenomenal. IND now 3-0 against WAL. 3rd Quarter (10″)

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: 3rd Quarter begins as the ends are changed. Another penalty corner for India and Will Harmanpreet Singh complete his hat-trick? He doesn’t as he got rushed. IND 2-0 WAL (4″)

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: Green card for Mandeep Singh as he has to sit out now for 2 minutes. Coach Graham Reid will be pleased with the way Indian men’s team have played till now. IND 2-0 (12″) – 2nd Quarter

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: Another penalty corner for India. Agony for Wales and India scores another GOAL!!! The drag-flicker is at it again. 2nd Quarter – IND 2-0 WAL (6″)

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: The referral goes to India. Another penalty corner for India and GOAL!!!! Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh draws first blood for India. 2nd Quarter – IND 1-0 WAL (4″)

  • 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: Welsh players are playing it rough at the moment as they have hurt captain Manpreet Singh. He is trying to explain it to the referee but to no avail. Penalty corner for India and they miss it. India refers it immediately. 2nd Quarter – IND 0-0 WAL (3″)