HIGHLIGHTS IND vs WI 2nd ODI Scorecard

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our highlights cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022 Mega Auction News, Feb 9: 'Leading Gujarat Titans is Special' - Hardik Pandya

India survives the Odean Smith scare to take an assailable lead of 2-0. Prasidh Krishna takes four wickets as he finishes his inspiring spell. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction News Updates: PBKS, KKR and RCB Look to Fill Spot of a Captain

Akeal Hosein and Fabian Allen almost brought Windies back into the game. However, Siraj had other ideas as he picked up Allen with a short ball and in the next over, Shardul sent Hosein back into the pavilion. Odean Smith has the reputation of hitting big sixes. Also Read - IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Confident India Aim To Seal Series Against West Indies

Deepak Hooda gets his first international wicket. Shamarh Brooks departs after playing a handy knock of 44(64). Things have got difficult for the Windies and India are on top.

The wicket provided enough help for the fast bowlers. Prasidh Krishna was running riot at one moment. He sent back Pooran with an outstanding delivery. Earlier, he took a wicket with his 2nd ball as Brandon King departed after scoring flurry of boundaries. An excellent review by India saw the back of DM Bravo.

The moment Hope was looking set, Chahal removed him and brought India back into the game. This is definitely a below par score, however, can team India bowlers make a match out of this? Currently, they definitely are. Stay Tuned for live updates.

West Indies started exceptionally well against the hosts. The bowlers kept India batters struggling. Openers Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant departed quickly as Kohli and Rahul looked were looking to steady the ship for India. Virat Kohli was looking solid until he edged it to a wicket-keeper Shai Hope. Suryakumar Yadav has joined Rahul in the middle. He needs to score big for India to reach a competitive total.

KL Rahul looked the most positive player against the spinners. However, a mix-up between KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav have resulted in another wicket. KL Rahul departs just before his half century. After scoring 63, Suryakumar also departs after mistiming a sweep. India

For Team India, Ishan Kishan makes way for vice-captain KL Rahul. India have started with the pair of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Interesting move to promote Rishabh at the opening slot.

West Indies have won the toss and have elected to field first. Kieron Pollard is not available in this game due to a niggle. Nicholas Pooran is the stand-in captain today.

Check India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI ODI Live Score and IND vs WI Live Streaming Online, IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs West Indies Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Prasidh Krishna brought into the attack. OUT!!!! Prasidh Krishna bowls an excellent over and finished the Windies innings. India beat West Indies by 44 runs.

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: This is a contest between Odean Smith and Indian bowlers. Currently, Odean Smith is winning the battle. Washington Sundar brought into the attack. He has bowled exceptionally well in the match. OUT! Odean Smith is GONE!!!! Virat Kohli takes a stunner. Wi need 45 runs from 30 balls.

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: This has become a game of cat and mouse between Indian bowlers and Odean Smith. FOUR! What a hoick towards the mid-wicket boundary. The fielder had no chance what-so-ever. He is batting at a strike rate of 140. Wi need 50 off 38 balls.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Chahal has been brought into the attack and he has bowled beautifully. Just 3 three runs off the over and he completes his quota of 10 overs. Well bowled – Yuzvendra Chahal. WI need 59 runs off 42 balls.

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma turns to the best bowler of the day – Prasidh Krishna. Probably a single over for him now and Rohit will bring him back afterwards. So far no damage has been done. WI need 62 from 48 deliveries.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Although, Windies has lost both set batters – Akeal Hosein and Fabian Allen, there is still some life in the game. Odean Smith showed Indian team, what can he do with the bat. Windies need 64 off 55 balls.

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: FOUR! Good start to the over by Akeal Hosein. It was bowled a bit full and Hosein took full advantage. SIX!!! In the arc and Fabian Allen deposits it over long on boundary for a maximum. WI need 88 from 78 balls.

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: The required run-rate has just creeped above 7. Windies batters are not taking any chance against Prasidh Krishna. West Indies will look to take this game as deep as possible and India will look to shut the shop as early as possible. WI need 100 runs more off 84 balls.

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Akeal Hosein can be interesting prospect for West Indies in the future. He clearly has the temperament to bat and is exciting as a left arm spinner. Fabian Allen has been struck on the elbow by Prasidh. WI need 101 from 87 balls.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: FOUR!!! A bit fuller and Akeal Hosein finds an opportunity. First boundary scored off Prasidh Krishna. EDGED and Just felt short of the slips. Excellent length from Prasidh. Last ball negotiated well by Hosein. WI 133-6 after 34 overs.