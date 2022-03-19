LIVE | India Women vs Australia Women Score

Australia win by six wickets.

Australia need 53 off 54 balls. They have eight wickets in hand as rain has stopped play.

It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash when India take on the mighty Australians in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup on Saturday. Given their current run of form, Australia would walk into the game as overwhelming favourites. With two losses and two wins, India are placed fourth in the points table and a win against Australia would do their chances of making the semis a huge favour.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj(c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown

Live Updates

  • 2:16 PM IST

    Australia win. They were always ahead in the chase. They knew what they needed and the start Healy and Haynes gave set the platform for the rest to take it from there and win it. India need to get back to winning ways to keep their hopes alive. They play Bangladesh next.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    Australia WIN | Mooney hits a boundary just to calm the nerves. Even if Australia win, India has done well to take it to the last over. Jhulan has be vary not to bowl the length delivery. Mooney picks up a couple. Mandhana misfields that allows the extra run. Fielding has let India down.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    Jhulan with the last over. She can become the hero. She has eight to defend.

  • 2:07 PM IST

    Australia need eight off six balls.

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: Thalia McGrath in the heat of the moment. India have taken it deep. We are going into the last over. What a game this has been. LIVE | Aus-W: 270/4 in 49 overs

  • 2:05 PM IST

    Lanning is OUT. What is happening… Vastrakar takes a screamer! Megha picks up the important wicket. She missed her 100 by three runs.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    Australia need 11 off 12 balls.

  • 2:01 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: Lanning is on 96 and needs four more to get to a match-winning hundred. She has led from the front. Australian batters have been dominant with their running between the wickets. LIVE | Aus-W: 267/3 in 48 overs

  • 1:58 PM IST

    Australia need 13 off 18 balls.

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Australia Score, WWC 2022: Lanning and Australia are doing it well with singles and twos. Jhulan is putting in the hard yards but that is not getting her the wickets. LIVE | Aus-W: 253/3 in 46 overs