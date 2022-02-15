IND-W vs NZ-W HIGHLIGHTS TODAY, 2nd WODI Latest Updates

Queenstown: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India Women and New Zealand Women at John Davies Oval. The crushing defeat in the opening game exposed a lot of chinks in their armour and a depleted India will be eager to address their batting and fielding woes when they face New Zealand in the second women’s ODI here on Tuesday. Also Read - IND-W vs NZ-W: We Are Missing Smriti Mandhana, Says Mithali Raj After 62-Run Loss In First ODI

The crushing defeat in the opening game exposed a lot of chinks in their armour and a depleted India will be eager to address their batting and fielding woes when they face New Zealand in the second women's ODI here on Tuesday.

  • 10:31 AM IST

    New Zealand WIN | Amelia Kerr remained unbeaten on 119* off 135 balls to guide the hosts to a three-wicket win over their Indian counterpart to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Deepti Sharma picked up four wickets but that was not good enough as they missed a few runout chances and that hurt them.

  • 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: Deepti picks up her fourth. Jensen is BOWLED! India is still in it. They have fought well.

  • 10:13 AM IST

    HUNDRED for Amelia Kerr. Her second century. She knows the job is not done. She is looking to get her team over the line.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: Deepti Sharma has been the star for India today. Everytime Mithali turned to Deepti, India got a wicket. And now, the game is in the balance and Amelia Kerr is in her 90s. LIVE | NZ-W: 239/6 in 45.1 overs

  • 9:51 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: With the hosts needing 58 to win off the last 10 overs. They have five wickets in hand and Amelia Kerr is well set and has her eyes set on a century. LIVE | NZ-W: 213/5 in 40 overs

  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: Deepti Sharma picks up her third wicket of the day. She picks up Halliday and gets India in the game once again. Much-needed wickets at this stage of the game. LIVE | NZ-W: 200/5 in 37 overs

  • 9:24 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: India needs a breakthrough or else Maddy and Amelia are seeing this off. And yes, Poonam strikes and this could stem the flow of runs. LIVE | NZ-W: 183/4 in 33.4 overs

  • 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: After the hosts lost a few quick wickets, Maddy Green and Amelia Kerr have got New Zealand in front in the 2721 chase. Amelia is on 61* – and looks good to go on and get a century. LIVE | NZ-W: 153/3 in 28 overs

  • 8:35 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: India may not be getting wickets, but they are still keeping the scoring rate down. Yey, Amelia and Maddy are well-set and look good for the long haul. India needs to keep taking wickets. LIVE | NZ-W: 97/3 in 19 overs.

  • 8:19 AM IST

    LIVE | New Zealand vs India 2nd WODI: The rebuilding process is on after the hosts lost a few quick wickets upfront in the 271-run chase. Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green are doing a good job but they know it is a mountain to climb. LIVE | NZ-W: 79/3 in 15 overs