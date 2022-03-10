HIGHLIGHTS India vs New Zealand Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.8 of the ICC Women’s World cup between India Women and New Zealand Women here at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.Also Read - ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Handed 62-Run Loss by Hosts New Zealand

Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur’s fiesty performances were overshadowed by the batters’ insipid display as India succumbed to 62-run loss to New Zealand in the ICC women’s World Cup here on Thursday. Also Read - India Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Streaming ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 8: Squads, Where And When to Watch in India

After making a winning start to their campaign in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup with a 107-run win over Pakistan, India will be seeking middle-order gains when they face New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park. The Mithali Raj-led side know Sophie Devine & Co. very well, after all the two teams faced each other in five ODIs at Queenstown in February, where New Zealand won 4-1. Also Read - ICC Women's World Cup 2022: All Round Australia Cruise to 7-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

With an exciting match against the West Indies, the giant killers of the tournament, coming on March 12, India will be hoping to get the gains they seek apart from the crucial two points against a New Zealand side who have been their familiar foes since February.

Team Squads

New Zealand Women Squad: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia

Live Updates

  • 2:14 PM IST

  • 1:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Jhulan is still fighting and that is heartwarming to see. Love the spirit shown by the 39-year old legend. The tail is throwing their bat around and that is entertainment for fans. LIVE | Ind-W: 193/8 in 46 overs

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: And Harmanpreet is OUT! And that is it it seems… She tried, but late. Not her fault, tough! A very good 71 off 63 balls from her.

  • 1:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: A six and a four, Harmanpreet is on fire. This is the best of her. May be had this started 15 overs earlier. But is it too little too late? She is trying at least. This intent has been missing thus far. Sanjay Manjrekar reckons India lost the game in the first 20 overs in which they got 50. LIVE | Ind-W: 171/7 in 43 overs.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Vastrakar is OUT! The running between the wickets has also not been good from India. That is such a key aspect of the game today. The hosts still have the legs to dive around and save the extra run. LIVE | Ind-W: 143/7 in 41 overs

  • 12:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Tahuhu gets her third. Sneh Rana gone. One has to admit, India has been outplayed in the batting department. No batter has shown the right intent and that is something to ponder on before their next game against West Indies.

  • 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: For India to win it from here would take something very special. Harmanpreet has to be the one who can still do it. Billions back home would be praying that Harman can take India over the line. LIVE | Ind-W: 119/5 in 34 overs

  • 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Amelia Kerr has been phenomenal with the ball and so has been Tahuhu. India, who at the midway stage would have felt they can go over the line, find themselves in all sorts of trouble. LIVE | Ind-W: 111/5 in 32 overs

  • 12:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Amelia Kerr does not get the hat-trick. But her two wickets may have sealed the game for the hosts. Harmanpreet holds the key if India wish to make a fight out of it. LIVE | Ind-W: 101/5 in 30 overs

  • 12:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, Women’s WC 2022: Mithali Raj STUMPED! Looks like that is the final nail in the coffin. The road ahead looks difficult and a miracle is needed. Richa Ghosh comes in and is out of the first ball. This could be it. Kerr gets two in two.