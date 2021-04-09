MI vs RCB IPL 2021, Match 1 Highlights

RCB would need 160, but it will not be easy against Mumbai – who have a formidable bowling unit. Kohli would be the key, he would know he has to anchor the chase and take RCB over the line. It is possible and RCB would know that.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of VIVO IPL 2021, the first match of the 14th edition of the IPL T20 2021 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Chriss Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the ship for defending champions Mumbai Indians after losing the wicket of captain Rohit Sharma for 19. Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bowl first versus Mumbai Indians.

    Mumbai’s poor run in the opening game of the season continues. They came close, but could not close the game.

    One ball, one to get.

    SCORES LEVEL

    Two needed off two balls: Kishan did a good job with the gloves on.

    LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Single off the first ball. Perfect yorker from Trent Boult. That brings Harshal Patel on strike, he needs to get ABD back on strike. Six needed off five balls. The man of the moment Harshal picks up a couple. It’s run a ball from here. ABD back on strike. Three off three needed. ABD scampers for the second, but he does not make it. BIG wicket.

    Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Is there a twist in this game as Kyle Jamieson sacrificed his wicket to get AB de Villiers on strike. RCB have now lost seven wickets and the game is getting intense with every passing delivery. ABD needs to stay till the end to finish this game. RCB just need 7 runs from the final over. RCB 153/7 in 19 overs

    Seven Needed Off Six Balls: ABD holds the Key

    Live updates MI vs RCB: ABD is proving why he is not from this world. Super stuff from Mr. 360 degree. He collected two boundaries in the first three deliveries of Jasprit Bumrah. Some extraordinary stuff from the great man. Bangalore need 9 from 9 now. RCB 151/6 in 18.3 overs