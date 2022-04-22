Highlights | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Rajasthan Royals Beat Delhi Capitals By 15 Runs. Shardul Thakur Perishes; Rajasthan Royals on Top. Pant-Axar Depart; Rajasthan Royals on Top. Prithvi Shaw Departs; Rishabh Pant Key in Run-Chase For Delhi. Prithvi Shaw-Rishabh Pant Re-Build in Run-Chase For Delhi. David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan Depart; Prithvi Shaw-Rishabh Pant Key in Run-Chase For Delhi. David Warner Perishes; Prithvi Shaw-Sarfaraz Khan Key in Run-Chase For Delhi. David Warner, Prithvi Shaw Steady in Run-Chase For Delhi. Jos Buttler’s Century Propels Rajasthan Royals to 222. Jos Buttler Slams Hundred, Rajasthan Royals on Top. Jos Buttler Hits Half-Century, Devdutt Padikkal Strong For Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal Strong For Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal Steady For Rajasthan Royals. Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After DC vs RR, Match 34: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Reclaim Top Spot; Jos Buttler Swells Lead in Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Highlights DC vs RR, Score Report

Live | IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | DC vs RR | RR vs DC | Rishabh Pant | Sanju Samson | Jos Buttler | Yuzvendra Chahal | DC vs RR Live, RR vs DC, DC vs RR Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, DC vs RR Dream11, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, IPL live, DC vs RR live score Also Read - IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant Loses Cool In Middle Of DC vs RR Match, Fans Relate It To MS Dhoni's No Ball Controversy of 2020