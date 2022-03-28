Highlights| Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Sadarangani Guide Gujarat Titans to a 5-Wicket Victory. Deepak Hooda gets the important wicket of Matthew Wade. Krunal Pandya sends his brother Hardik Pandya back to the pavilion. Dushmantha Chameera strikes again as he bamboozles Vijay Shankar with a peach of a delivery. Dushmantha Chameera draws first blood, sends Shubman Gill back to the pavilion for a duck. Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni Fifties Propel Lucknow Super Giants to 158 in 20 Overs. Rashid Khan removes Deepak Hooda, gets the much needed breakthrough for Gujarat. Deepak Hooda scores fifty as his partnership with Ayush Badoni bring back Lucknow into the game. No stopping Mohammed Shami today as he picks up his 3rd wicket of the match, sending Manish Pandey back to the pavilion. Varun Aaron picks up the wicket of Ewin Lewis as Shubman Gill takes a brilliant catch. Mohammed Shami Hurt Lucknow Super Giants With Quick Wickets, Castles Quinton de Kock. Mohammed Shami draws first blood, sends LSG captain KL Rahul back to the pavilion for a duck. Gujarat Titans Win Toss, Opt to Field at Wankhede !

PREVIEW: The two new franchises in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be on display on Monday, March 28 as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. During the opening game of IPL 2022 against the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai’s premier T20 venue threw up an interesting pitch that had something in it for everyone. The two new sides, who will undoubtedly take some time to get used to the IPL and will not be anywhere near full strength, might find it tough going. The Super Giants will be without key members of their overseas contingent. While Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers are currently involved in international commitments, Quinton de Kock’s availability is uncertain short on the heels of South Africa’s white-ball series against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Titans will look to their well-rounded bowling attack to arrest potential batting faults. Without Jason Roy, who pulled out due to bio-bubble fatigue, captain Hardik Pandya will have to bear the bulk of the batting responsibility.Also Read - Krunal Pandya's 'No Celebration' Reaction After Getting Brother Hardik During GT vs LSG; Watch VIRAL Video