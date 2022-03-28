Highlights| Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Sadarangani Guide Gujarat Titans to a 5-Wicket Victory. Deepak Hooda gets the important wicket of Matthew Wade. Krunal Pandya sends his brother Hardik Pandya back to the pavilion. Dushmantha Chameera strikes again as he bamboozles Vijay Shankar with a peach of a delivery. Dushmantha Chameera draws first blood, sends Shubman Gill back to the pavilion for a duck. Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni Fifties Propel Lucknow Super Giants to 158 in 20 Overs. Rashid Khan removes Deepak Hooda, gets the much needed breakthrough for Gujarat. Deepak Hooda scores fifty as his partnership with Ayush Badoni bring back Lucknow into the game. No stopping Mohammed Shami today as he picks up his 3rd wicket of the match, sending Manish Pandey back to the pavilion. Varun Aaron picks up the wicket of Ewin Lewis as Shubman Gill takes a brilliant catch. Mohammed Shami Hurt Lucknow Super Giants With Quick Wickets, Castles Quinton de Kock. Mohammed Shami draws first blood, sends LSG captain KL Rahul back to the pavilion for a duck. Gujarat Titans Win Toss, Opt to Field at Wankhede !
PREVIEW: The two new franchises in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be on display on Monday, March 28 as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. During the opening game of IPL 2022 against the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai’s premier T20 venue threw up an interesting pitch that had something in it for everyone. The two new sides, who will undoubtedly take some time to get used to the IPL and will not be anywhere near full strength, might find it tough going. The Super Giants will be without key members of their overseas contingent. While Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers are currently involved in international commitments, Quinton de Kock’s availability is uncertain short on the heels of South Africa’s white-ball series against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Titans will look to their well-rounded bowling attack to arrest potential batting faults. Without Jason Roy, who pulled out due to bio-bubble fatigue, captain Hardik Pandya will have to bear the bulk of the batting responsibility.Also Read - Krunal Pandya's 'No Celebration' Reaction After Getting Brother Hardik During GT vs LSG; Watch VIRAL Video

Live Updates

  • 12:01 AM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: Mohammed Shami has been adjudged as Man of the Match!

  • 11:25 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: THAT’S IT ! Gujarat Titans win ! Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Sadarangani guide the IPL newbie to a 5-wicket victory ! GT 161/5 (19.4)

  • 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: FINAL OVER COMING UP ! 11 NEEDED FROM THE LAST 6 BALLS ! AVESH KHAN WILL BOWL IT ! BIG TASK FOR TEWATIA !

  • 11:14 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: 2 overs left 12 required for Gujarat ! It’s gettable ! GT 139/5 (18)

  • 11:12 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: Avesh to Miller: OUT! Caught by Rahul!! Short, way outside off. Miller goes flaying away from his body, reaching out, and toe-ending it straight to extra cover, where Rahul hangs on after a couple of juggles. GT 138/5 (17.3)

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: Bishnoi to Tewatia: Back to Boundaries from Tewatia ! 50 run partnership comes up. Tewatia and Miller shifting the momentum rapidly ! GT 130/4 (17)

  • 11:02 PM IST
    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: 22 runs from the previous over and Rahul Tewatia starts this one with a maximum ! GT 119/ 4(16.1)
  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: Hooda to Tewatia: Back to Back Hits from Rahul Tewatia ! Six followed by a maximum ! They need more of those now ! GT 102/4 (15.3)

  • 10:57 PM IST
    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: 15 gone, Gujarat are now at 91/5. The run-rate now stands at almost 14. The game has might have gone out of GT’s hands. GT 91/4 (15)
  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs LSG Score & Updates: 14 gone Gujarat are now at 88/4. The equation is getting tougher now. Almost required now from here on. Rahul Tewatia and David Miller need to come up with something special if they have any chance of a close finish. GT 88/4 (14)