Highlights | Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Punjab Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By 8 Wickets. Rajapaksa Perishes; Dhawan Key in Run-Chase For Punjab. Dhawan-Rajapaksa Steady in Run-Chase For Punjab. Sudharsan’s Half-Century Propels Gujarat to 143. Punjab on Top; Gujarat Titans Reeling. Rabada’s Double Strike Dents Gujarat Titans. Miller Departs; Gujarat Titans Reeling. Miller-Sudarshan Steady For Gujarat Titans. Pandya Perishes; Gujarat in Spot of Bother. Gill, Saha Depart Quickly; Gujarat in Spot of Bother. Gill Perishes; Saha Key For Gujarat Titans. Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bat first at MCA stadium, Pune. Hardik at TOSS: Going to bat first, don’t think dew will play a big role. Have to always stay on top of our games, can’t be complacent. A lot of things have gone our way, but it could’ve gone the other way as well. I’m quite close to bowling now, but given our standing in the table, don’t want to rush myself. Have the luxury of taking a couple of games off. Mayank at TOSS: Wanted to bowl first. Have lost 8 tosses out of 10. We are playing good, aggressive cricket. Just that we haven’t seized key moments. Pretty there’s enough talent to go a long way if we seize those key moments. Same team.Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Highlights GT vs PBKS, Recent Match Report

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami. Also Read - WATCH: Liam Livingstone Hits Biggest Six of IPL 2022, Smashes it Out of DY Patil Stadium

