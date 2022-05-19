Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Scorecard As It Happened

Bangalore beat Gujarat to a dominant 8-wicket victory to stay alive in the tournament.

Glenn Maxwell (40 off 18) finished the chase with a boundary.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were off to a good start in the chase against the Titans. Both these batters brought up a 115-run stand after Rashid Khan got rid of du Plessis. Virat Kohli brings up his second fifty in IPL 2022 (73 off 54 balls).

Gujarat Titans finish on 168/5 after 20 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 169 to win and stay in the IPL 2022 playoff race.

Hardik Pandya and David Miller built a brilliant partnership in the middle overs. Their partnership crossed the 50-run mark. However, Hasaranga got the better of Miller (34 off 25). Rashid Khan joins his captain in the middle. 

Josh Hazlewood took the early wicket of Shubman Gill 1(4). Matthew Wade 16(13) followed suit courtesy of a controversial 3rd umpire decision. Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first.

Check Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Live Updates

  • 11:11 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: FOUR!!! Stand and deliver. Glenn Maxwell smokes it over the bowler’s head. FOUR!!! This is toying. Lockie Ferguson is bowling fast but Maxwell hands are faster. FOUR!!! Top Edge and RCB won by 8 wickets. Massive win but massive enough to qualify?

  • 11:08 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: Although, RCB are on the verge of an easy win. This victory won’t do much for their run-rate. They have to depend a lot on Mumbai Indians victory. In nutshell – they don’t have their fate in their hands anymore. RCB need 11 off 13 balls.

  • 11:02 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: SIX!!! Spectacular shot from Virat Kohli. Rashid Khan bowled it full, however, Kohli was up for and there it went into the ground. OUT!!! Finally, Kohli runs out of luck. This was beautifully bowled by Rashid and rest of the work was completed by Wade behind the stumps. RCB need 21 off 18 balls.

  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: Today is the most luckiest day for RCB and each of its player. Rashid got the better of Maxwell, however, the bails didn’t dislodge. SIX!!! Outrageous shot from Maxwell. Nothing can go wrong for RCB today. RCB need 30 off 24 balls.

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: EDGED!!! and gone for FOUR!!! Another welcome boundary. OUT!!! Rashid Khan draws first blood as the RCB captain is back in the hut. RCB 115-1 after 14.3 overs.

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: This is probably the best batting display by an opening pair of RCB. Sai Kishore has been impressive as well. Just 20 runs in 4 overs. With just 3 runs in the last over, he has displayed his prowess as a spinner. RCB need 64 off 42 balls.

  • 10:32 PM IST

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: SIX!!! 50 comes up for Virat Kohli. Rashid Khan didn’t do anything wrong there but Kohli was exceptional to hit over mid wicket. RCB need 84 off 63 balls.

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: Exceptional running from Virat Kohli. He is so charged up currently that he ran into Sai Kishore at the danger end. Sai has been impressive as a left arm spinner. He has varied his length beautifully. RCB 77-0 after 9 overs.

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: FOUR!!! Virat Kohli has crunched it through covers. He sensed the length to be a bit short and he pounced on it big time. Dinesh Karthik is smiling in the dugout. Brilliant off drive from Kohli. Hardik Pandya fielded well at mid on. FOUR!!! Pain is piling on Gujarat now. Kohli is PUMPED!!! RCB 72-0 after 8 overs.