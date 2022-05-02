Highlights | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh Power KKR to a 7-Wicket Victory Over RR. Shreyas Iyer Departs, Rana-Rinku Key in Run-Chase For Kolkata. Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana Steady in Run-Chase For Kolkata. Indrajith Departs, Shreyas Iyer Key in Run-Chase For Kolkata. Finch Perishes, Shreyas-Indrajith Key in Run-Chase For Kolkata. Finch-Indrajith Steady in Run-Chase For Kolkata. Shimron Hetmyer Late Surge Guides Rajasthan to 152. Samson, Parag Depart Quickly, RR in Spot of Bother. Nair Perishes; Samson Hits Fifty. Buttler Departs; Samson Key For Rajasthan. Buttler-Samson Steady For Rajasthan. Padikkal Perishes; Buttler Key For Rajasthan. Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to field first at Wankhede Stadium. Shreyas Iyer at TOSS: We will bowl first, seems like a used wicket. Considering the dew factor it helps us in the second innings. We have lost many close games. The chat is always been positive cricket. We need to play fearless cricket. We have two changes. Roy comes in for Venky and Mavi comes in. It's important to have the right combination. We are trying to give as many matches as possible to the players, but it's also important to get the right combinations. Sanju Samson at TOSS: Nothing different today, looking forward to winning some tosses going forward. In this format the margin for error is very small. We have put in a great standard. Nothing much to improve on. We have Karun Nair coming in for Mitchell in this game. We are making a few changes looking at the conditions, and we feel Karun Nair will be a better option against tonight's opponents.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.