AS IT HAPPEND: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Delhi Capitals by 6-wickets. Quinton de Kock departs after a brilliant knock of 80 off 52 balls. Lalit Yadav removes Ewin Lewis, Delhi pick up their second wicket. Quinton de Kock gets his well-deserved half-century as LSG cruising at DY Patil. KL Rahul perishes as Kuldeep Yadav picks up 1st wicket of the match for Delhi Capitals. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock build their partnership quite comfortably. KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock Steady in Run-Chase of 150. LSG bowlers did really well as they restrict Delhi Capitals to 149 in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant fight back for Delhi Capitals after early setback. Rovman Powell done comprehensively by the sheer brilliance of Ravi Bishnoi as the former gets his man for a googly. David Warner 4(12) follows his fellow opening partner back to the pavilion. Prithvi Shaw 61(34) perishes after half-century as Krishnappa Gowtham claims the wicket. Prithvi Shaw Half-Century Gives Delhi Capitals Upper-Hand. Prithvi Shaw get DC off to a good start, the right-hander looks in good touch today. Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first at DY Patil Stadium.  Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Match 15 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

FULL SQUADS TATA IPL 2022 Season 15
Live Updates

  • 12:22 AM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: QUINTON DE KOCK HAS BEEN ADJUDGED AS MAN OF THE MATCH.
  • 11:34 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: That’s it! Lucknow Super Giants win! DC slumped to another defeat. LSG Beat DC by 6 wickets. LSG 155/4 (19.4)

  • 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Just 5 runs needed from the last over. LSG 145/3 (19)

  • 11:20 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: The equation has got a bit different for LSG as they need 19 runs to win from 12 deliveries. Can they do it ? We’ll find it out. LSG 131/3 (18)
  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: OUT! Kuldeep Yadav sends Quinton de Kock back to the pavilion. de Kock plays a brilliant knock of 80(52). LSG just need 28 runs to win in 4 overs. Should be an easy chase as but a new batsman will join Deepak Hooda now. Krunal Pandya has been given the nod. LSG 122/3 (16)

  • 11:03 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Hooda has been caught at extra cover but that is unlikely to count. The umps have a chat and decide to send this upstairs. If this is a no-ball, Nortje might be taken off the attack as it shall be his second beamer. It’s a NO-BALL! Free-hit ! Someone else needs to bowl the over now. Kuldeep Yadav will bowl the over. LSG 114/2 (15.2)

  • 10:53 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: 14 off the 14th over as LSG are now at 104/2. Quinton de Kock is comfortable at 60s and Deepak Hooda would be looking to help out his teammate as much as possible. Lucknow need 46 runs to win from 36 balls. LSG are still in the driver’s seat. LSG 104/2 (14)
  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Pant seems in a bit of discomfort out there and the physio is out there to attend to him. Time for the magic spray to do its thing. The Umpire calls for the strategic time-out. Deepak Hooda is the new man in for Lucknow Super Giants. LSG 101/2 (13.3)

  • 10:41 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: OUT! Ewin Lewis departs! The Yadavs combining well to get rid of the West Indian. Lalit Yadav gets his first wicket of the game. LSG lose their second wicket but Quinton de Kock is still out there and it’s a good sign for Lucknow. Delhi looking to make a comeback. LSG are now at 90/2. LSG 90/2 (13)
  • 10:33 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: HALF-CENTURY FOR QUINTON DE KOCK! 50 OFF 36 DELIVERIES. He has been sensible through out the innings right from the start and gets his well-deserved half-century. LSG cruising. LSG 85/1 (11.5)