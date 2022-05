Highlights | Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, TATA IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants Beat Kolkata Knight Riders By 75 Runs. Lucknow on Top, Kolkata Reeling. Andre Russell Key in Run-Chase For Kolkata. Nitish Rana Perishes; Rinku-Russell Key For Kolkata. Aaron Finch Perishes; Rinku-Rana Key For Kolkata. Shreyas Iyer Perishes; Finch-Rana Key For Kolkata. Shreyas Iyer-Aaron Finch Key in Run-Chase For Kolkata. de Kock, Hooda Power Lucknow to 176 . Krunal Perishes; Badoni-Stoinis Key For Lucknow. Deepak Hooda Perishes; Krunal-Badoni Key For Lucknow. Quinton de Kock Departs; Deepak Hooda Key For Lucknow. Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda Steady For Lucknow. KL Rahul Perishes; KKR Draw First Blood. Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to bowl first at MCA.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Highlights PBKS vs RR, Recent Match Report

