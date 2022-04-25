Highlights | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, TATA IPL 2022

As it Happened: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians By 36 Runs. Tilak Varma Perishes; Kieron Pollard Key For Mumbai. Kieron Pollard, Tilak Varma Key For Mumbai. Rohit Sharma Perishes, Mumbai in Spot of Bother. Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis Depart Quickly; Rohit Sharma Key in Run-Chase For Mumbai. Ishan Kishan Perishes, Rohit Sharma Key in Run-Chase For Mumbai. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Steady in Run-Chase For Mumbai. KL Rahul's Century Propels Lucknow to 168. Deepak Hooda Perishes; KL Rahul Key For Lucknow. Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya Depart Quickly; KL Rahul Key For Lucknow. KL Rahul Hits Half-Century, Manish Pandey Departs For Lucknow. KL Rahul Hits Half-Century, Manish Pandey Steady For Lucknow. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey Steady For Lucknow. Quinton de Kock Perishes; KL Rahul Key For Lucknow. KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock Steady For Lucknow. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first at Wankhede Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah.

