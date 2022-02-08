IPL 2022 Mega Auction News Updates

We are less than a week away from the two-day IPL 2022 auction where 590 players would go under the hammer. The buzz is palpable on social media as teams get ready with their final plans for the auction.Also Read - Windies All-Roudner Akeal Hosein Wants To Impress In ODI Series Ahead Of IPL Auction

The auction process will start at 11 AM IST in the morning. The auction will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. Also, the ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction. Also Read - IPL 2022: I Thought RCB Might Bench Me a Couple Of Games, Recalls Devdutt Padikkal

IPL 2022 would be bigger because of the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad Titans. KL Rahul is set to lead the Lucknow-based franchise, while Hardik Pandya would be the captain of Ahmedabad. Also Read - IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Confident India Aim To Seal Series Against West Indies

IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: MS Dhoni Likely to be Present | Indian Premier League 2022 Auction LIVE | IPL Auction Time | Full Squads | IPL 2022 Auction, IPL 2022 Auction Live, IPL 2022 Auction Live Updates, IPL 2022 Auction on Star Sports, IPL 2022 Auction Live Updates, IPL 2022 Auction NEWS, IPL 2022 Auction Date, IPL 2022 Auction time

Live Updates

  • 11:43 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: Thank you for joining us as we look forward to your company again. We will bring you all the news and updates regarding IPL mega auctions. Stay tuned to our live blog as we look forward to your company next time as the mega-event is nearing its final date.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are the only side in the IPL who are yet to zero down on a captain. Shreyas Iyer, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan might be at the centre of all attention because of the kind of situation some of these franchises find themselves in.

  • 10:17 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: Actress Anushka Sharma And Cricketer Virat Kohli, or King Kohli as he is fondly called, have invested in the plant-based meat brand, Blue Tribe Foods. The couple will be the brand ambassador of the company, according to a report by Moneycontrol. With this, the couple has entered the long list of celebrities who are actively investing in other businesses.

  • 9:59 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: Shikhar Dhawan can be the highest-paid player. Every year he scores 400-500 runs and was a part of a good team, said Mohammed Kaif to Zee News.

  • 9:46 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates:

    Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The new teams will have to work very hard in the auctions, although they have experienced coaches but it’s difficult for new teams because the old teams are set, feels Mohammed Kaif.

  • 9:15 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: David Warner can also become the most expensive player because of his superb performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup and he’s captain material as well, says Mohammed Kaif

  • 8:10 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: Mumbai, having released both the Pandya brothers and Quinton de Kock, they will possibly have to go big on Ishan Kishan.

  • 7:53 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates:

    “There is one thing that I think a record might just change that – in auctions, they rarely spend more than 10 crores on a player, I don’t recall too many instances when they have gone ahead and broken their bank. This time at least for one if not two, they’ll be getting close to that 10-crore mark – they’ll do their level best to get back Ishan Kishan and that will come at a cost but yes they might have to look at a different formula for success as compared to what has worked so far,” Aakash Chopra said on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan — IPL Auction Special’.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians might even eye to get Ishan Kishan back in their squad. He was brilliant for them in the last couple of seasons and there is every chance that they might go all out to get him back in the team.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: If that statement is anything to go by, there are chances that Rohit Sharma might convince the Mumbai management to go for Chahal and his IPL record speaks for itself.