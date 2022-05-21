Highlights | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPENED: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 5 Wickets, RCB Qualify For Playoffs. David-Tilak Strong in Run-Chase For Mumbai Indians. Brevis Departs; David-Tilak Key in Run-Chase For Mumbai Indians. Kishan Departs; Brevis-Tilak Key in Run-Chase For Mumbai Indians. Kishan-Brevis Steady in Run-Chase For Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma Perishes; Kishan-Brevis Key in Run-Chase For Mumbai Indians. Rohit-Kishan Steady in Run-Chase For Mumbai Indians. Pant-Powell Propel Delhi Capitals to 159. Pant-Powell Strong For Delhi Capitals. Pant-Powell Steady For Delhi Capitals. Sarfaraz Khan Departs; Delhi Capitals in Spot of Bother. Prithvi Shaw Departs; Delhi Capitals in Spot of Bother. Warner-Marsh Depart Quickly; Delhi Capitals in Spot of Bother. David Warner Perishes; Shaw-Marsh Key For Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to field first. Rohit Sharma at TOSS: We are going to bowl first. Good track. Wanted to have a score in front of us. Crucial for us that we restrict them and then bat freely. We were inconsistent throughout the season. The talk in the group is that we need to come together. There will be a few eyes on us, so we got to come up with the best. We have tried a few things in the last few games keeping an eye on the future. We want to finish on a high. Two changes. Brevis back in for Stubbs. Shokeen in place of Sanjay, who is injured. Rishabh Pant at TOSS: We would have bowl as well but we lost the toss. Prithvi comes in for Lalit.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed. Also Read - IPL 2022: RCB Thank Mumbai Indians For Helping Them Qualify For Playoffs

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande.

