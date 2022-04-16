Highlights | Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: KL Rahul Hits Century; Lucknow Beat Mumbai By 18 Runs. Fabian Allen Departs, Lucknow Super Giants on Top. Suryakumar Yadav departs and rules out Mumbai’s chances of winning the game. Tilak Varma perishes, Lucknow Super Giants are now in the driver’s seat. Tilak Varma Perishes, Lucknow Super Giants on Top. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma Re-Build For MI After Early Setback. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma Key in Run-Chase For MI. Brevis, Kishan Depart Quickly, Suryakumar Yadav Key in Run-Chase For MI. Dewald Brewis Perishes, Suryakumar-Kishan Key in Run-Chase For MI. Avesh Khan removes Rohit Sharma, LSG strike early on. KL Rahul Century Propel Lucknow Super Giants to 199 . Marcus Stoinis Perishes, KL Rahul Key For Lucknow. Manish Pandey Perishes, KL Rahul Key For Lucknow. KL Rahul Hits Half-Century, Manish Pandey Strong For Lucknow. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey Steady Innings For Lucknow. Fabian Allen removes Quinton de Kock, Mumbai get the breakthrough. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs LSG, Score Report

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills. Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score: Anuj-Faf Depart Early

