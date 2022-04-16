Highlights | Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, TATA IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills.

Live Updates

  • 7:34 PM IST

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score: That’s it! Mumbai Indians falter again as the Paltans slumped to a 6th straight defeat in the Indian Premier League 2022. Lucknow Super Giants have claimed victory by 18 runs.

  • 7:25 PM IST
    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score: FINAL OVER COMING UP, Mumbai Indians need 26 runs from the last over! Can MI do it ???
  • 7:16 PM IST

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score: Kieron Pollard starts off with a boundary and then Avesh comes back and gets a dot and then sends Fabian Allen back to the pavilion! LSG on top. Khan completes his 3-fer! MI 153/6 (17.4)

  • 7:04 PM IST

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score: OUT! Suryakumar Yadav departs and now rules out Mumbai’s chances of winning the game. Things are going downhill for LSG as KL Rahul-led side are now having a wonderful time at the Brabourne Stadium. MI 127/5 (15.4)

  • 6:56 PM IST

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score: Tilak Varma departs! OUT! LSG are now in the driver’s seat as another new batsman now comes down to the crease. West Indian, Jason Holder picks up his first wicket of the match. MI are falling apart. MI 121/4 (14.2)

  • 6:54 PM IST

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score: Tidy over from Avesh Khan as he just gives away 4 runs from the over. The equation for Lucknow Super Giants is now getting difficult and difficult for Mumbai Indians as the Paltans need 80 runs from 36 balls to win the match. The LSG bowlers have fought back well . MI 120/3 (14)

  • 6:41 PM IST
    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score: 11 off it. Mumbai Indians slowly and steadily are getting back into the game. Varma and Yadav have steadied the innings as they look for a good finish. Can Mumbai register their first win of the season? We’ll find out. MI 104/3 (12)
  • 6:39 PM IST
    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score: 7 runs from the over, Mumbai Indians are looking to re-build after the two quick dismissals. Both are looking in good touch but the run-rate is a concern. They need to accelerate from here on. Mumbai Indians need 107 to win from 54 deliveries. MI 93/3.
  • 6:30 PM IST

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score: Tilak Varma gets a single in the first ball of the over. Krunal Pandya went over a half appeal for a lbw, but it is going down the leg-side. Suryakumar Yadav rotates the strike for a single. Varma does the same in the next ball as well. MI batters are dealing in singles now. 10 overs have been done and dusted. MI 86/3 (10)

  • 6:22 PM IST

    IPL 2022, MI vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score: 8 overs have been done and dusted Mumbai Indians have two new batters at the crease. The Paltans chalk out 10 runs from the over and they need a big partnership from here on and they need it now. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are two talented batters, they need to cautious now from here on. MI 72/3 (8)