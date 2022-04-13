Highlights | Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, TATA IPL 2022

AS IT HAPPEND: Odean Smith Picks 4-Fer; Punjab Kings Beat Mumbai Indians By 12 Runs. Kieron Pollard Departs; Suryakumar Yadav Key in Run-Chase For MI. Tilak Varma Perishes; Suryakumar-Pollard Key For MI. Dewald Brewis Perishes; Tilak-Suryakumar Key For MI. Dewald Brewis, Tilak Varma Steady in Run-Chase For MI. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Depart Quickly; MI in Spot of Bother. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan Half-Centuries Propel PBKS to 198, Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan played important knocks towards the end. Shikhar Dhawan Perishes; Jitesh-Shahrukh Key for PBKS. Bairstow-Livingstone Depart Quickly; Dhawan Key For PBKS. Johnny Bairstow departs, Jaydev Unadkat claims the wicket. Shikhar Dhawan Hits Half-Century, Johnny Bairstow Steady For PBKS. Murugan Ashwin removes Mayank Agarwal, PBKS get breakthrough. Mayank Agarwal Hits Half-Century, Shikhar Dhawan Dominate at MCA. Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal Get Punjab Off to a Good Start. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

